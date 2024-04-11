Carlos Rodon was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2021 and 2022, and he parlayed that success into a massive free agent contract with the Yankees. Things went immediately wrong in 2023, but he's off to a much better start in 2024, as the veteran has a 1.72 ERA over his first three starts after striking out six against the Marlins Tuesday night.

So, he's back, right?

Eh, not so much. When he's been at his best, Rodon has dominated with an unhittable fastball that generated both tons of whiffs and weak contact, and with a slider that was even better. And neither pitch really looks like it's at that level right now.

The fastball velocity is right around where it was in 2021 and 2022, and the movement profile looks mostly the same, so I'm actually a bit less concerned with that pitch right now, despite mostly middling results to date. He's gotten a whiff on just 18.2% of swings against it after living in the 28-29% range at his best, and he's gotten hit awfully hard with it too, allowing a 91.7 mph average exit velocity and .380 expected wOBA on the pitch; in 2022, he allowed an 89.9 mph average exit velocity and .277 xwOBA with his four-seamer, so that represents significant regression. But, with the velocity and movement looking mostly the same, I don't think it's unreasonable to expect some improvement with that pitch moving forward.

The slider, though, looks like a significant problem at this point. That has been Rodon's signature pitch going back to college, and in 2021 and 2022, it was one of the best pitches in baseball; among 600 individual pitch types that ended at least 100 PA in 2021, Rodon's slider and four-seamer were both in the 90th percentile or better in BaseballSavant's run value metric. He allowed an expected wOBA of just .159 on the slider, while picking up a 40.6% whiff rate, something only three pitchers bested in both categories.

And that pitch just has not been there for him so far. He's still generating a bunch of weak contact on it, with an 80.6 mph average exit velocity and .244 xwOBA, but his whiff rate has collapsed to just 25%. In Tuesday's start against the Marlins, he threw the slider just 17% of the time and got a single measly whiff with the pitch.

Now, you could look at it optimistically if you want: Rodon is still pitching well without his best pitch, so what happens if he rediscovers it? Why, he could take off like a rocket ship, couldn't he? After all, he's responded by throwing his changeup more and emphasizing a new cutter, and if he rediscovers the slider and suddenly has a four-pitch mix, couldn't he be just as effective as ever?

The problem here is, I wonder if the cutter might be part of the reason the slider isn't as effective. While Rodon's velocity was down across the board on Tuesday night, his slider velocity was actually up slightly from 2023, and he was getting less movement with the pitch, losing four insides of horizontal break and one inch of vertical break; which is to say, his slider maybe looks a little more like a cutter, perhaps? The introduction of the cutter has given Rodon another option to attack hitters with, but it might be a self-defeating pitch if it is causing his slider to lose effectiveness.

That's just conjecture on my part, and it's not necessarily an unfixable issue. But it's a pretty big red flag for me, and you can see it in Rodon's below-the-hood numbers. His strikeout rate is down to 18.8%, his walk rate is up to 10.1%, and his expected ERA is 4.42. That's a big improvement over last season's 5.34 mark, obviously, but he still looks like a much-diminished version of the guy we saw back in 2021 and 2022.

And I'm not sure I see much reason to think he can get back to that level at this point. A flip could switch overnight that sees Rodon rediscover his slider, but the pitch just doesn't look as sharp as it used to, and I'm not sure this new cutter nor a new focus on the changeup is likely to make up the gap there.

Rodon is a top-40 pitcher for me, but he might be viewed a lot more highly by someone in your league, and I'd be actively trying to trade him right now. One offer I'd look into is sending Rodon to the team with Jared Jones and seeing if I could get a slow-starting hitter thrown in on top of that; a Vinnie Pasquantino or Xander Bogaerts type. Or, maybe see if you could ship Rodon out straight up for someone like Francisco Lindor.

You might regret it. Rodon might rediscover the form that once made him a Cy Young contender. But he hasn't looked like that guy in an awfully long time, and I don't see much reason to assume he's going to get there at this point. Selling Rodon right now might be your best way to take advantage of his hot start.

