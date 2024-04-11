Carlos Rodon was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2021 and 2022, and he parlayed that success into a massive free agent contract with the Yankees. Things went immediately wrong in 2023, but he's off to a much better start in 2024, as the veteran has a 1.72 ERA over his first three starts after striking out six against the Marlins Tuesday night.
So, he's back, right?
Eh, not so much. When he's been at his best, Rodon has dominated with an unhittable fastball that generated both tons of whiffs and weak contact, and with a slider that was even better. And neither pitch really looks like it's at that level right now.
The fastball velocity is right around where it was in 2021 and 2022, and the movement profile looks mostly the same, so I'm actually a bit less concerned with that pitch right now, despite mostly middling results to date. He's gotten a whiff on just 18.2% of swings against it after living in the 28-29% range at his best, and he's gotten hit awfully hard with it too, allowing a 91.7 mph average exit velocity and .380 expected wOBA on the pitch; in 2022, he allowed an 89.9 mph average exit velocity and .277 xwOBA with his four-seamer, so that represents significant regression. But, with the velocity and movement looking mostly the same, I don't think it's unreasonable to expect some improvement with that pitch moving forward.
The slider, though, looks like a significant problem at this point. That has been Rodon's signature pitch going back to college, and in 2021 and 2022, it was one of the best pitches in baseball; among 600 individual pitch types that ended at least 100 PA in 2021, Rodon's slider and four-seamer were both in the 90th percentile or better in BaseballSavant's run value metric. He allowed an expected wOBA of just .159 on the slider, while picking up a 40.6% whiff rate, something only three pitchers bested in both categories.
And that pitch just has not been there for him so far. He's still generating a bunch of weak contact on it, with an 80.6 mph average exit velocity and .244 xwOBA, but his whiff rate has collapsed to just 25%. In Tuesday's start against the Marlins, he threw the slider just 17% of the time and got a single measly whiff with the pitch.
Now, you could look at it optimistically if you want: Rodon is still pitching well without his best pitch, so what happens if he rediscovers it? Why, he could take off like a rocket ship, couldn't he? After all, he's responded by throwing his changeup more and emphasizing a new cutter, and if he rediscovers the slider and suddenly has a four-pitch mix, couldn't he be just as effective as ever?
The problem here is, I wonder if the cutter might be part of the reason the slider isn't as effective. While Rodon's velocity was down across the board on Tuesday night, his slider velocity was actually up slightly from 2023, and he was getting less movement with the pitch, losing four insides of horizontal break and one inch of vertical break; which is to say, his slider maybe looks a little more like a cutter, perhaps? The introduction of the cutter has given Rodon another option to attack hitters with, but it might be a self-defeating pitch if it is causing his slider to lose effectiveness.
That's just conjecture on my part, and it's not necessarily an unfixable issue. But it's a pretty big red flag for me, and you can see it in Rodon's below-the-hood numbers. His strikeout rate is down to 18.8%, his walk rate is up to 10.1%, and his expected ERA is 4.42. That's a big improvement over last season's 5.34 mark, obviously, but he still looks like a much-diminished version of the guy we saw back in 2021 and 2022.
And I'm not sure I see much reason to think he can get back to that level at this point. A flip could switch overnight that sees Rodon rediscover his slider, but the pitch just doesn't look as sharp as it used to, and I'm not sure this new cutter nor a new focus on the changeup is likely to make up the gap there.
Rodon is a top-40 pitcher for me, but he might be viewed a lot more highly by someone in your league, and I'd be actively trying to trade him right now. One offer I'd look into is sending Rodon to the team with Jared Jones and seeing if I could get a slow-starting hitter thrown in on top of that; a Vinnie Pasquantino or Xander Bogaerts type. Or, maybe see if you could ship Rodon out straight up for someone like Francisco Lindor.
You might regret it. Rodon might rediscover the form that once made him a Cy Young contender. But he hasn't looked like that guy in an awfully long time, and I don't see much reason to assume he's going to get there at this point. Selling Rodon right now might be your best way to take advantage of his hot start.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|54
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts
|42
|2B-OF-SS
|3
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|4
|Freddie Freeman
|38
|1B
|5
|Fernando Tatis
|38
|OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|36
|OF
|7
|Aaron Judge
|34
|DH-OF
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|OF
|9
|Jose Ramirez
|34
|3B-DH
|10
|Yordan Alvarez
|34
|DH-OF
|11
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|12
|Bobby Witt
|33
|SS
|13
|Shohei Ohtani
|33
|DH-SP
|14
|Matt Olson
|33
|1B
|15
|Bryce Harper
|33
|1B-DH
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|30
|SP
|17
|Corey Seager
|30
|SS
|18
|Trea Turner
|29
|SS
|19
|Pete Alonso
|29
|1B
|20
|Marcus Semien
|28
|2B
|21
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|22
|Vladimir Guerrero
|27
|1B-DH
|23
|Austin Riley
|26
|3B
|24
|Rafael Devers
|26
|3B
|25
|Jose Altuve
|26
|2B
|26
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|3B-SS
|27
|Zack Wheeler
|24
|SP
|28
|Kevin Gausman
|23
|SP
|29
|Luis Castillo
|23
|SP
|30
|Pablo Lopez
|23
|SP
|31
|Tarik Skubal
|23
|SP
|32
|Zac Gallen
|23
|SP
|33
|Ozzie Albies
|23
|2B
|34
|George Kirby
|23
|SP
|35
|Bo Bichette
|23
|SS
|36
|Logan Webb
|22
|SP
|37
|Alex Bregman
|21
|3B
|38
|Elly De La Cruz
|21
|3B-SS
|39
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|40
|C.J. Abrams
|21
|SS
|41
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|21
|SP
|42
|Aaron Nola
|21
|SP
|43
|Tyler Glasnow
|21
|SP
|44
|Cole Ragans
|21
|RP-SP
|45
|Nico Hoerner
|20
|2B-SS
|46
|Randy Arozarena
|20
|OF
|47
|Luis Robert
|20
|OF
|48
|Mike Trout
|20
|OF
|49
|Zach Eflin
|20
|SP
|50
|Michael Harris
|20
|OF
|51
|Christian Yelich
|19
|DH-OF
|52
|Adolis Garcia
|18
|OF
|53
|Kyle Schwarber
|18
|DH-OF
|54
|Max Fried
|18
|SP
|55
|Cody Bellinger
|18
|1B-OF
|56
|Oneil Cruz
|18
|SS
|57
|Manny Machado
|15
|3B-DH
|58
|Nolan Jones
|15
|OF
|59
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF
|60
|Grayson Rodriguez
|15
|SP
|61
|Jazz Chisholm
|15
|OF
|62
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|63
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|64
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|65
|Paul Goldschmidt
|15
|1B-DH
|66
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|67
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|68
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|69
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|70
|Bobby Miller
|15
|SP
|71
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|72
|Ketel Marte
|15
|2B
|73
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|74
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B
|75
|Joe Musgrove
|15
|SP
|76
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|77
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|78
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF
|79
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|80
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|81
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|82
|Nolan Arenado
|15
|3B
|83
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|84
|Nick Castellanos
|15
|OF
|85
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|DH-OF
|86
|Max Muncy
|15
|3B
|87
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF
|88
|Xander Bogaerts
|15
|2B-SS
|89
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|90
|Camilo Doval
|15
|RP
|91
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|92
|Chris Bassitt
|15
|SP
|93
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|94
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|95
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|96
|Gleyber Torres
|15
|2B
|97
|Andres Gimenez
|15
|2B
|98
|Ha-seong Kim
|15
|2B-3B-SS
|99
|Bryson Stott
|15
|2B
|100
|Spencer Torkelson
|15
|1B
|101
|Jose Berrios
|15
|SP
|102
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|103
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|104
|Evan Carter
|15
|OF
|105
|Chris Sale
|15
|SP
|106
|Shane Bieber
|15
|SP
|107
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|108
|Jordan Walker
|15
|OF
|109
|Alexis Diaz
|14
|RP
|110
|Dansby Swanson
|14
|SS
|111
|Spencer Steer
|14
|1B-3B-OF
|112
|Bailey Ober
|14
|SP
|113
|Merrill Kelly
|13
|SP
|114
|Jackson Chourio
|13
|OF
|115
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|13
|3B
|116
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|13
|1B
|117
|Andres Munoz
|13
|RP
|118
|Jarren Duran
|13
|OF
|119
|Carlos Rodon
|13
|SP
|120
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|121
|Marcell Ozuna
|13
|DH
|122
|Jordan Romano
|13
|RP
|123
|David Bednar
|13
|RP
|124
|Teoscar Hernandez
|13
|DH-OF
|125
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|12
|1B-DH
|126
|Joe Ryan
|12
|SP
|127
|Pete Fairbanks
|11
|RP
|128
|Evan Phillips
|10
|RP
|129
|Steven Kwan
|9
|OF
|130
|Jorge Soler
|9
|DH-OF
|131
|Hunter Greene
|8
|SP
|132
|Walker Buehler
|8
|SP
|133
|Gerrit Cole
|8
|SP
|134
|Kodai Senga
|8
|SP
|135
|Gavin Williams
|8
|SP
|136
|Anthony Volpe
|8
|DH-OF
|137
|Mitch Keller
|8
|SP
|138
|Garrett Crochet
|8
|RP
|139
|Luis Arraez
|8
|2B
|140
|Shota Imanaga
|7
|SP
|141
|Clay Holmes
|7
|RP
|142
|Justin Verlander
|7
|SP
|143
|Jordan Montgomery
|7
|SP
|144
|Jake Burger
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|145
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|146
|Willson Contreras
|7
|C-DH
|147
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|148
|Thairo Estrada
|7
|2B-SS
|149
|Adbert Alzolay
|7
|RP
|150
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|151
|Zack Gelof
|7
|2B
|152
|Cal Raleigh
|7
|C
|153
|Salvador Perez
|7
|1B-C-DH
|154
|Abner Uribe
|7
|RP
|155
|Jhoan Duran
|7
|RP
|156
|Craig Kimbrel
|7
|RP
|157
|Yu Darvish
|7
|SP
|158
|Willy Adames
|7
|SS
|159
|Mitch Garver
|7
|C-DH
|160
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B
|161
|Cristian Javier
|7
|SP
|162
|Jack Flaherty
|7
|SP
|163
|Masataka Yoshida
|7
|DH-OF
|164
|Jonathan India
|7
|2B
|165
|Alec Bohm
|7
|1B-3B
|166
|Henry Davis
|7
|C-OF
|167
|Bryce Miller
|6
|SP
|168
|Michael King
|6
|RP-SP
|169
|Joshua Lowe
|6
|SS
|170
|Logan O'Hoppe
|6
|C
|171
|Hunter Brown
|6
|SP
|172
|Gabriel Moreno
|6
|C
|173
|Bo Naylor
|6
|C
|174
|Keibert Ruiz
|6
|C
|175
|Jordan Hicks
|6
|RP
|176
|Aaron Civale
|6
|SP
|177
|Paul Sewald
|6
|RP
|178
|Isaac Paredes
|5
|1B-3B
|179
|Tanner Scott
|5
|RP
|180
|Jung-Hoo Lee
|5
|OF
|181
|Spencer Strider
|5
|SP
|182
|James Outman
|5
|OF
|183
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|184
|Chas McCormick
|5
|OF
|185
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5
|SP
|186
|Byron Buxton
|5
|DH-OF
|187
|Nolan Gorman
|5
|2B-DH
|188
|Edouard Julien
|5
|2B-DH
|189
|Bryan Woo
|4
|SP
|190
|Nick Pivetta
|4
|RP-SP
|191
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|192
|Jose Leclerc
|4
|RP
|193
|Zack Littell
|4
|RP-SP
|194
|Brandon Pfaadt
|4
|SP
|195
|Gavin Stone
|4
|SP
|196
|Eloy Jimenez
|4
|DH
|197
|Garrett Whitlock
|4
|RP-SP
|198
|Yusei Kikuchi
|3
|SP
|199
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|200
|Maikel Garcia
|3
|3B
|201
|Tanner Houck
|3
|SP
|202
|Jonah Heim
|3
|C
|203
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|RP
|204
|Taylor Ward
|3
|OF
|205
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|206
|Nick Lodolo
|3
|SP
|207
|J.P. Crawford
|3
|SS
|208
|Charlie Morton
|3
|SP
|209
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|3
|SP
|210
|Tyler O'Neill
|3
|OF
|211
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|OF-SS
|212
|Max Scherzer
|3
|SP
|213
|Christopher Morel
|3
|3B-DH-OF
|214
|Daulton Varsho
|3
|OF
|215
|Jose Alvarado
|3
|RP
|216
|Jared Jones
|3
|SP
|217
|Reid Detmers
|3
|SP
|218
|Jeremy Pena
|3
|SS
|219
|Brandon Lowe
|3
|2B
|220
|Josh Bell
|3
|1B-DH
|221
|Kerry Carpenter
|3
|DH-OF
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|55
|OF
|2
|Julio Rodriguez
|42
|OF
|3
|Bobby Witt
|41
|SS
|4
|Mookie Betts
|39
|2B-OF-SS
|5
|Fernando Tatis
|38
|OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|34
|1B
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|OF
|9
|Juan Soto
|34
|OF
|10
|Trea Turner
|34
|SS
|11
|Shohei Ohtani
|33
|DH-SP
|12
|Jose Ramirez
|33
|3B-DH
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|14
|Aaron Judge
|33
|DH-OF
|15
|Matt Olson
|30
|1B
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|30
|SP
|17
|Bryce Harper
|29
|1B-DH
|18
|Austin Riley
|29
|3B
|19
|Rafael Devers
|29
|3B
|20
|Pete Alonso
|28
|1B
|21
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|22
|Ozzie Albies
|27
|2B
|23
|Marcus Semien
|26
|2B
|24
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|25
|Vladimir Guerrero
|26
|1B-DH
|26
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|3B-SS
|27
|Elly De La Cruz
|25
|3B-SS
|28
|Corey Seager
|25
|SS
|29
|Jose Altuve
|25
|2B
|30
|Luis Robert
|24
|OF
|31
|Luis Castillo
|24
|SP
|32
|Kevin Gausman
|24
|SP
|33
|Pablo Lopez
|24
|SP
|34
|Bo Bichette
|23
|SS
|35
|Michael Harris
|23
|OF
|36
|Randy Arozarena
|22
|OF
|37
|Adolis Garcia
|22
|OF
|38
|Tarik Skubal
|22
|SP
|39
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|22
|SP
|40
|Zac Gallen
|22
|SP
|41
|C.J. Abrams
|21
|SS
|42
|Tyler Glasnow
|21
|SP
|43
|Nico Hoerner
|21
|2B-SS
|44
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|45
|Logan Gilbert
|20
|SP
|46
|Nolan Jones
|20
|OF
|47
|Logan Webb
|20
|SP
|48
|Jazz Chisholm
|20
|OF
|49
|Mike Trout
|20
|OF
|50
|Aaron Nola
|18
|SP
|51
|Max Fried
|18
|SP
|52
|Christian Yelich
|18
|DH-OF
|53
|Kyle Schwarber
|18
|DH-OF
|54
|Oneil Cruz
|18
|SS
|55
|Edwin Diaz
|18
|RP
|56
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|57
|Zach Eflin
|17
|SP
|58
|Adley Rutschman
|17
|C-DH
|59
|Cole Ragans
|17
|RP-SP
|60
|Alex Bregman
|17
|3B
|61
|Emmanuel Clase
|17
|RP
|62
|Bryan Reynolds
|17
|OF
|63
|William Contreras
|17
|C-DH
|64
|Manny Machado
|16
|3B-DH
|65
|Camilo Doval
|16
|RP
|66
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|67
|Grayson Rodriguez
|16
|SP
|68
|Paul Goldschmidt
|16
|1B-DH
|69
|J.T. Realmuto
|16
|C
|70
|Gleyber Torres
|16
|2B
|71
|Cody Bellinger
|16
|1B-OF
|72
|Christian Walker
|16
|1B
|73
|Nolan Arenado
|16
|3B
|74
|Will Smith
|16
|C
|75
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|76
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|77
|Bobby Miller
|15
|SP
|78
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF
|79
|Nick Castellanos
|15
|OF
|80
|Ketel Marte
|15
|2B
|81
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|82
|Ha-seong Kim
|15
|2B-3B-SS
|83
|Xander Bogaerts
|15
|2B-SS
|84
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF
|85
|Bryson Stott
|15
|2B
|86
|Blake Snell
|14
|SP
|87
|Dylan Cease
|14
|SP
|88
|Tanner Bibee
|14
|SP
|89
|Andres Gimenez
|14
|2B
|90
|Yainer Diaz
|14
|C-DH
|91
|Josh Naylor
|14
|1B-DH
|92
|Spencer Torkelson
|14
|1B
|93
|Yandy Diaz
|14
|1B
|94
|George Springer
|14
|DH-OF
|95
|Andres Munoz
|14
|RP
|96
|Framber Valdez
|14
|SP
|97
|Joe Musgrove
|14
|SP
|98
|Jordan Walker
|14
|OF
|99
|Dansby Swanson
|14
|SS
|100
|Jackson Chourio
|14
|OF
|101
|Wyatt Langford
|14
|DH-OF
|102
|Evan Carter
|14
|OF
|103
|Alexis Diaz
|14
|RP
|104
|Pete Fairbanks
|14
|RP
|105
|Spencer Steer
|14
|1B-3B-OF
|106
|Teoscar Hernandez
|14
|DH-OF
|107
|Jarren Duran
|13
|OF
|108
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|109
|Chris Sale
|13
|SP
|110
|Evan Phillips
|13
|RP
|111
|Cal Raleigh
|13
|C
|112
|Clay Holmes
|13
|RP
|113
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|13
|1B-DH
|114
|Marcell Ozuna
|13
|DH
|115
|Kenley Jansen
|13
|RP
|116
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|13
|1B
|117
|Ian Happ
|13
|OF
|118
|Willson Contreras
|13
|C-DH
|119
|Joe Ryan
|13
|SP
|120
|Hunter Greene
|13
|SP
|121
|Chris Bassitt
|12
|SP
|122
|Jake Burger
|11
|1B-3B-DH
|123
|David Bednar
|11
|RP
|124
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|10
|3B
|125
|Bailey Ober
|10
|SP
|126
|Justin Steele
|9
|SP
|127
|Jorge Soler
|9
|DH-OF
|128
|Anthony Santander
|9
|DH-OF
|129
|Abner Uribe
|9
|RP
|130
|Adbert Alzolay
|9
|RP
|131
|Francisco Alvarez
|9
|C
|132
|Mitch Garver
|9
|C-DH
|133
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|1B
|134
|Luis Arraez
|9
|2B
|135
|Justin Verlander
|9
|SP
|136
|Walker Buehler
|8
|SP
|137
|Jordan Romano
|8
|RP
|138
|Sonny Gray
|8
|SP
|139
|Carlos Rodon
|8
|SP
|140
|Gerrit Cole
|7
|SP
|141
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|142
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|143
|Shota Imanaga
|7
|SP
|144
|Merrill Kelly
|7
|SP
|145
|Zack Gelof
|7
|2B
|146
|Thairo Estrada
|7
|2B-SS
|147
|Willy Adames
|7
|SS
|148
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|149
|Salvador Perez
|7
|1B-C-DH
|150
|Joshua Lowe
|7
|DH-OF
|151
|Max Muncy
|7
|3B
|152
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B
|153
|Alec Bohm
|7
|1B-3B
|154
|Gabriel Moreno
|7
|C
|155
|Craig Kimbrel
|7
|RP
|156
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|157
|Garrett Crochet
|7
|RP
|158
|Steven Kwan
|7
|OF
|159
|Chas McCormick
|7
|OF
|160
|Mitch Keller
|7
|SP
|161
|Masataka Yoshida
|7
|DH-OF
|162
|Henry Davis
|7
|C-OF
|163
|Tanner Scott
|7
|RP
|164
|Jose Berrios
|7
|SP
|165
|Cedric Mullins
|7
|OF
|166
|Tyler O'Neill
|7
|OF
|167
|Jordan Montgomery
|6
|SP
|168
|Daulton Varsho
|6
|OF
|169
|Nolan Gorman
|6
|2B-DH
|170
|Yu Darvish
|6
|SP
|171
|Aaron Civale
|6
|SP
|172
|Cristian Javier
|6
|SP
|173
|Keibert Ruiz
|6
|C
|174
|Eloy Jimenez
|6
|DH
|175
|Jonah Heim
|6
|C
|176
|Byron Buxton
|6
|DH-OF
|177
|Gavin Williams
|6
|SP
|178
|Lane Thomas
|5
|OF
|179
|Bo Naylor
|5
|C
|180
|Christopher Morel
|5
|3B-DH-OF
|181
|Bryce Miller
|5
|SP
|182
|Jhoan Duran
|5
|RP
|183
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B
|184
|James Outman
|5
|OF
|185
|Hunter Brown
|5
|SP
|186
|Jack Flaherty
|5
|SP
|187
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5
|SP
|188
|Jose Alvarado
|5
|RP
|189
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|190
|Taylor Ward
|4
|OF
|191
|Jackson Merrill
|4
|OF-SS
|192
|Brice Turang
|4
|2B-SS
|193
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|194
|Jung-Hoo Lee
|4
|OF
|195
|Jose Leclerc
|4
|RP
|196
|J.D. Martinez
|4
|DH
|197
|Paul Sewald
|4
|RP
|198
|Michael King
|3
|RP-SP
|199
|Nick Pivetta
|3
|RP-SP
|200
|Tanner Houck
|3
|SP
|201
|Victor Scott II
|3
|OF
|202
|Jason Foley
|3
|RP
|203
|Lars Nootbaar
|3
|OF
|204
|Maikel Garcia
|3
|3B
|205
|Tommy Edman
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|206
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|207
|Ezequiel Tovar
|3
|SS
|208
|Nick Lodolo
|3
|SP
|209
|Ryan Mountcastle
|3
|1B-DH
|210
|Luis Campusano
|3
|C
|211
|Starling Marte
|3
|OF
|212
|Brandon Drury
|3
|1B-2B
|213
|Jeimer Candelario
|3
|1B-3B
|214
|Colt Keith
|3
|2B-3B
|215
|Spencer Strider
|3
|SP
|216
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|217
|Ryan McMahon
|3
|2B-3B
|218
|Anthony Rizzo
|3
|1B
|219
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|220
|Lourdes Gurriel
|3
|DH-OF
|221
|Kyle Bradish
|3
|SP
|222
|Mason Miller
|2
|SP
|223
|Robert Suarez
|2
|RP
|224
|Reid Detmers
|2
|SP
|225
|Gavin Stone
|2
|SP
|226
|Yusei Kikuchi
|2
|SP
|227
|Jordan Hicks
|2
|RP
|228
|Max Scherzer
|2
|SP
|229
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|230
|Andrew Vaughn
|2
|1B
|231
|Kyle Finnegan
|2
|RP
|232
|Charlie Morton
|2
|SP
|233
|Jarred Kelenic
|2
|OF
|234
|Braxton Garrett
|2
|SP
|235
|Kenta Maeda
|2
|SP
|236
|Royce Lewis
|2
|3B
|237
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|2
|SP
|238
|Jeremy Pena
|2
|SS
|239
|Nestor Cortes
|2
|SP
|240
|Will Smith
|2
|RP
|241
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C-DH
|242
|Luis Severino
|2
|SP
|243
|Jared Jones
|2
|SP
|244
|Jorge Polanco
|2
|2B
|245
|Max Kepler
|2
|OF
|246
|Kevin Ginkel
|2
|RP
|247
|Josh Bell
|2
|1B-DH
|248
|Luis Rengifo
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|249
|Josh Jung
|2
|3B
|250
|Kutter Crawford
|2
|SP
|251
|MJ Melendez
|2
|OF
|252
|Will Benson
|2
|OF
|253
|Jack Suwinski
|2
|OF
|254
|Cristopher Sanchez
|2
|SP
|255
|Michael Kopech
|2
|SP
|256
|Andrew Abbott
|2
|SP