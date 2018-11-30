Machado was non-tendered by the Royals on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Machado will become a free agent after spending most of the 2018 season at Triple-A Omaha. He actually came up as the 26th man for a Royals' doubleheader in July but failed to make an appearance during his only stint with the big-league club. Per Flanagan, Machado is expected to reach an agreement with Kansas City on a minor-league deal within the next 24 hours.

