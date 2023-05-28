Angels manager Phil Nevin said Joyce will be promoted from Double-A Rocket City ahead of Sunday's game against the Marlins, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander will be joining the Anaheim bullpen as a replacement for Matt Moore, who is headed for the 15-day injured list due to an oblique strain. The 2022 third-round pick is a pure relief prospect, but thanks to a big fastball that routinely reaches the triple digits, he has a chance to become one of the top bullpen arms in baseball once he reaches his peak. After a rough start to the season at Double-A, Joyce has been much sharper over the past month, logging a 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB in 11 innings over his last nine appearances. He could immediately step into a key setup role in front of closer Carlos Estevez as he matriculates to the big leagues.