Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Favorite for closer role?
Bedrosian is seen as the current favorite to close for the Angels, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Reports this spring have indicated that the Angels are likely to begin the season with a closer committee. It appears as though Bedrosian could be the favorite to claim the job for himself, though the team has not publicly confirmed this. Bedrosian started the 2017 season as the Angels' closer but quickly lost the job to Bud Norris, finishing with just six saves and a 4.43 ERA. Blake Parker ended the season in the role and was the presumptive favorite to continue with the job in 2018, but perhaps the Angels see something they prefer in Bedrosian. If he truly is ticketed to be a primary closer, he could be a steal based on where he's been drafted so far.
