The Angels called Fulmer up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fulmer has spent all season with Salt Lake, where he posted a 5.27 ERA and 1.78 WHIP through 41 innings. Despite his poor performance in the minors and the fact he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, it's possible Fulmer gets into Sunday's contest as the Angels prepare for a bullpen game. Still, Fulmer shouldn't be viewed as a reliable fantasy option.