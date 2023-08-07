Urshela (pelvis) said Sunday that he resumed walking without the aid of crutches earlier in the week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Urshela has been out since mid-June with a fractured left pelvis, an injury that the Angels announced will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Fortunately for Urshela, he'll avoid surgery to address the injury, and he said Sunday that he should be in store for a normal offseason. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent this winter and will likely have to settle for a one-year deal on the open market.