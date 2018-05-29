Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Undergoes surgery Tuesday
Shoemaker had surgery on his right forearm Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Shoemaker was shifted to the 60-day disabled list May 19, and he went under the knife to decompress the nerves in his right forearm Tuesday. At this point, the timetable for his return remains unclear.
