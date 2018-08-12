McCann (knee) may head out on a rehab assignment when the Astros leave for their road trip in the middle of the coming week, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as it wasn't very long ago when the Astros' brass suggested he wouldn't get into game action for another week or two. McCann seems to be progressing well in his recovery from knee surgery, and if he can get through a rehab assignment without issue, he could be back with the Astros before the end of August.