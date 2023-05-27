Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Brantley (shoulder) has been swinging the bat, but hasn't resumed hitting yet, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Brantley has been shut down since May 12 after it was revealed he was dealing with inflammation in his surgically repaired right shoulder. Because of the length of absence, it seems plausible the veteran will need another rehab assignment. At this point it would be a surprise if Brantley is back in the lineup for Houston before the start of June.