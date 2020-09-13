The Athletics believe that Pinder, who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Sunday, is dealing with a "moderate" right hamstring strain, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Athletics look to confirm that he's dealing with a Grade 2 strain. Assuming that's the case, Pinder would face a multi-week recovery, which would likely keep him sidelined until the postseason. A utility man for much of the season, Pinder was expected to be in the mix for steadier playing time at third base with Matt Chapman (hip) set to undergo season-ending surgery. Vimael Machin and Tommy La Stella now look to be Oakland's top options at the position for the final two weeks of the regular season.