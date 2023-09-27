Blackburn (4-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over three innings against Minnesota. He struck out three.

Blackburn tied his season high in walks Tuesday while also posting his most runs allowed since July. Because of his struggles, Blackburn was yanked at just 77 pitches and failed to make it into the fourth frame. With the regular season winding down and the A's eliminated from the playoffs, Tuesday's start will likely be Blackburn's last of 2023. If that's the case, he'll finish his seventh MLB season with a 4.43 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP and a 104:43 K:BB across 103.2 innings.