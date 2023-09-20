Blackburn (4-6) took the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings.

Blackburn turned in a fine outing, but the Athletics couldn't get any runs on the board until the seventh inning. This was the first time in three starts Blackburn has completed five frames. The right-hander is now at a 4.11 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 101:39 K:BB through 100.2 innings over 20 outings (19 starts) this season. Blackburn is tentatively lined up for a road start versus the Twins next week, assuming the Athletics stick to the plan for a six-man rotation for the remainder of this week.