Blackburn (4-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Blackburn walked the first two batters he faced and needed 29 pitches to get through the first inning. The right-hander settled in nicely after that, however, allowing just three more hits and a walk over the next four frames while holding the Angels to one run. Blackburn has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, lowering his ERA to 3.81 on the season. On the downside, he's also issued multiple walks in four of his last six outings.