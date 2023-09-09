Blackburn allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over three innings in Friday's win over Texas. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Blackburn needed 87 pitches (43 strikes) to complete three innings in his inefficient outing. It was his shortest outing since July 9 after nine straight starts of at least five frames. He posted a 5.48 ERA over his first nine starts but has registered a 2.52 ERA over his last nine, lowering his season mark to 3.88. Blackburn is currently projected to start in Houston next week.