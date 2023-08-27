Blackburn (3-4) allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Sunday versus the White Sox.

Blackburn gave up four or more runs for just the third time in his last eight starts. He didn't have enough run support to come close to a win in this outing. For the season, the right-hander has a 4.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 86:29 K:BB through 84.2 innings over 16 appearances (15 starts). He's projected for a home start versus the Angels his next time out.