Blue Jays' Jesus Lopez: Sent to Toronto

Lopez was traded from the A's to the Blue Jays along with international bonus pool money in exchange for Kendrys Morales and cash considerations.

Lopez spent the entire 2018 campaign in the Midwest League, hitting .239/.293/.402 with 10 homers and a pair of stolen bases in 84 games for the Beloit Snappers. The 22-year-old should report back to the lower-minors to open the season.