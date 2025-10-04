Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Excluded from ALDS roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer isn't listed on the Blue Jays' ALDS roster.
After posting a 9.00 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 25 innings across his final six starts of the regular season, Scherzer will now watch the ALDS from the sidelines. He could rejoin the active roster prior to the ALCS if the Blue Jays advance past the Yankees, but the veteran's recent performance may prevent him from seeing much action for the duration of Toronto's postseason run.
