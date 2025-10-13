Scherzer threw a bullpen session Monday, tentatively lining him up to start Game 4 of the ALCS versus the Mariners on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Both Scherzer and Chris Bassitt were added to the Blue Jays' ALCS roster after neither were included on the ALDS roster. It appears it will be Scherzer getting the nod over Bassitt as the fourth member of Toronto's ALCS rotation, although manager John Schneider has not yet confirmed it. Scherzer stumbled to the finish line with a 9.00 ERA over his final six regular-season starts. However, he had a 3.60 ERA and 56:15 K:BB over 60 frames covering his first 11 starts, and the Blue Jays will place faith in the 41-year-old's extensive postseason experience.