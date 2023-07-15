Morton (10-6) allowed three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the White Sox.

Morton cruised through Friday's outing, scattering three singles and a walk over his shutout performance. He's given up one earned run or fewer in four of his last six outings, posting a terrific 1.77 ERA during that span. After going a month between wins, the veteran righty has been victorious in five consecutive starts. Morton will carry a 3.20 ERA into his next outing, which is currently scheduled to be at home against Arizona next week.