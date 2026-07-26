Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Strikes out 12 in win

Misiorowski (11-4) allowed one run on one hit and a hit batsman while striking out 12 and walking none over five innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

The lone hit Misiorowski allowed was a Cole Carrigg home run in the fifth inning. Misiorowski is still working back from a bout of arm fatigue, but he threw 59 of 83 pitches for strikes in this short but dominant performance. This is the ninth time he's logged double-digit strikeouts this season and the fourth time he's done it in fewer than six innings. Misiorowski is at a 1.58 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 185:28 K:BB through 120 innings over 20 starts. Expect the Brewers to keep his workload from getting out of hand down the stretch, but he's still a reliable fantasy option virtually every time he takes the hill. He's tentatively penciled in for a favorable road start versus the Angels in his next start.