Brewers' Logan Henderson: Battling elbow soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson is dealing with mild right elbow soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It's a troubling development after Henderson missed the last several weeks of the 2025 season with a flexor strain, though he report improvement with how his elbow was feeling Monday. Henderson has made two appearances during Cactus League action, but it's not clear when he might be ready to appear in another game. The right-hander is competing for a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Gets in three frames•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Clean bill of health•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Throwing bullpen session next week•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Playing catch again•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Season comes to close•
-
Brewers' Logan Henderson: Targeting late-September return•