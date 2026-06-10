Brewers' Robert Gasser: Lit up for six runs

Gasser (0-3) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

The hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark has lived up to its reputation in the first two games of this series. Gasser gave up all six runs he allowed on four home runs, and the Brewers weren't able to bail him out. Through four starts this season, Gasser has had mixed results at best. He's posted a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB while allowing six homers across 18.1 innings. The bottom half of Milwaukee's rotation is still in flux, so it's not obvious when Gasser will make his next appearance, especially since the team has off days Thursday and Monday.