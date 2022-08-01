Gasser, whom the Brewers acquired from the Padres on Monday, will report to Double-A Biloxi, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Along with outfielder Esteury Ruiz, Gasser was one of two prospects that the Brewers received to go with two big-league pitchers (Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet) in exchange for All-Star closer Josh Hader. The Brewers won't hesitate to give the 23-year-old lefty a stiffer test as he joins the organization, as he'll climb to the Double-A level for the first time in his career. Gasser turned in a 4.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 115:28 K:BB across 90.1 innings over his 18 starts at High-A Fort Wayne prior to the trade.