Let's talk about the guys I drafted the most. Today, we'll be going through the eight players I drafted in at least four of my 11 leagues, and the 19 others I drafted at least three times. This doesn't count mock drafts, where I do more experimenting to see what various team builds look like; I'm talking specifically about the leagues I'll be playing out in 2024. The ones that count.

'My Guys' for 2024

With one draft left, I've drafted 168 different players at least once across 11 leagues, including 59 players at least twice and 27 at least three times. Which means I've done a pretty good job of diversifying my teams so far. There are, obviously, a handful of players I'm going to have a lot of exposure to, and it's not necessarily all names I'd expect. Here are all the players I've drafted on at least three teams so far this season:

Drafted five times

Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI -- My ADP: 105.4; Total ADP: 100.99

It feels like Castellanos just tends to fall farther than he should in most drafts. That's life as an older, non-superstar player, but I think Castellanos is a pretty safe bet at this point. He's had at least 27 homers and 170 combined runs and RBI in three of his past five seasons, and one of the two exceptions was the shortened 2020, when he was on pace for 38 homers and 192 R-plus-RBI. He even took advantage of the rule changes for 11 steals last season. He's a perfect pick if you're looking for an OF around this range.

Jarren Duran, OF, BOS -- My ADP: 153.8; Total ADP: 145.93

I'm not surprised I have Duran on so many of my rosters, but it is genuinely surprising that I'm not actually ahead of ADP in those picks. It feels like I've been ahead of ADP on Duran for most of the draft process, but his ADP caught up to my ranking once he was cleared to start playing games after offseason toe surgery. He's going to hit leadoff for the Red Sox if he can stay healthy, and Duran has had a pretty terrific spring, which always helps enthusiasm build (rightly or wrongly).

Tyler Soderstrom, UT, OAK -- My ADP: 345.4; Total ADP: 651.5

Well, you always need someone to drop, right? So, this was a reserve-round pick almost exclusively, in two-catcher leagues, and it was a bet on a recent top-75 prospect with the potential to emerge as a difference-making option at catcher. However, Soderstrom had an abysmal spring and was sent back to minor-league camp, so he won't even be on the A's roster on Opening Day. He was a late-round roll of the dice, and an easy cut – I didn't go into any leagues with the expectation that he would be my starting catcher, so that's the good news.

Drafted four times

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR -- My ADP: 50.8; Total ADP: 38.43

I think the key thing for Bichette this season is whether he starts running again – he stole 13 bases on 21 attempts in 2022 and 25 on 26 attempts in 2021, but was just five for eight in 2023 as his spring speed fell to the 43rd percentile, per BaseballSavant.com – he had always had at least above-average speed before that. Bichette did deal with a knee injury in the summer, but he also wasn't running before that injury (three steals in his first 106 games), so I get being skeptical about his chances of turning things around. I'm optimistic, but it's a risk.

Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT -- My ADP: 161.5; Total ADP: 157.5

Hayes came back from a back injury last August was finally the hitter we've wanted to see since his days as a top prospect. From Aug. 1 on, Hayes hit the ball in the air 41.5% of the time and hit it to the pull side 35.4% of the time, both of which would have been career-best marks, and he hit .299/.335/.539 with a 33-homer pace. He's always had the raw power to hit for that kind of power, and if he can sustain those gains, Hayes is going to crush his ADP. If spring is anything to go by, those gains stuck – he has three homers in 13 games with just one strikeout in 39 plate appearances.

Yusei Kikuchi, P, TOR -- My ADP: 241.5; Total ADP: 230.03

We've seen a lot of different versions of Kikuchi throughout his career, and most of them have been pretty underwhelming despite always having interesting stuff. However, he seemed to find the right tweaks as 2023 went on and ended up posting a 3.56 ERA (3.20 FIP) over his final 21 starts, with 129 strikeouts in 111.1 innings of work. He added a curveball to his repertoire last spring to go along with his fastball and slider, and he's spent this spring refining his changeup with the hopes that it can help him build on last year's success. If all Kikuchi does is repeat last season, he's a good value at this price.

Max Kepler, OF, MIN -- My ADP: 250.3; Total ADP: 270.77

I'm mostly buying the gains Kepler made last season, at least as long as he remains this cheap. For most of his career, Kepler has been the kind of hitter who had to sacrifice batting average to hit for power, because he hasn't typically had the kind of quality of contact to hit for both at the same time. That changed last season, as Kepler sported a career-best average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and barrel rate, allowing him to put up his best power since 2019 along with a career-high batting average. I don't know if he'll be able to sustain those gains, but when all it costs me is a 21st-round pick in a 12-team league, I'll make him my fifth outfielder every time.

Casey Mize, P, DET -- My ADP: 365.3; Total ADP: 549.91

I was never much of a believer in Mize earlier in his career, because I just didn't see where he was supposed to get strikeouts from – even in the minors, he routinely struck out fewer than a batter per inning. I still have those questions about Mize, whose slider, curveball, and splitter have all been fairly pedestrian swing-and-miss pitches in the majors. However, he's also throwing harder than ever coming back from Tommy John surgery this spring, and it's a cheap flier on a former top prospect. If he doesn't make the Tigers rotation, well hey, it's another player I get to drop.

Drafted three times

I won't write about every player here, so I'll just highlight a few:

Jones and Yelich are an interesting combination there. Both bring five-category potential to the table, but Yelich is a much safer pick, while Jones is the more high variance option of the two. I tend to gravitate toward Yelich when I don't grab an early-round outfielder and I need some projectable speed, mostly; I draft Jones mostly when he slips to a price where I feel like I can afford the risk inherent in his profile. Jones might play his way into a top-25 pick by this time next season, and Trevor Story's Coors Field-fueled production could be a good barometer of what to expect – there's 30-25 potential here, with a better batting average than you'd expect thanks to a consistently high BABIP.

You see a bunch of my favorite late-round pitcher dart throws, like Paddack, Detmers, Cortes, Severino, and Stone, all of whom are helping fill out the back half of a bunch of my rotations.

I'm surprised Davis' price hasn't gone up even more as spring has gone on, as he's right around the top 200 in my rankings. The one thing that makes him kind of tough to draft is that he isn't actually catcher eligible, so you have to take up an outfield spot on him for at least the first week of the season. But he seems likely to be the Pirates Opening Day catcher at this point, and he easily has top-five catcher potential.

I'm buying the injury discount on Verlander (shoulder), Jansen (lat/back), Senga (shoulder), and Williams (elbow), though I'm definitely more bearish on Verlander and Jansen, who could still be ready shortly after Opening Day. I will say, I was a bit disappointed to be reminded that I drafted multiple squads with both Senga and Williams, though in my defense, only one of those came after Williams' injury. Senga is definitely the one of the four I'm most worried won't make any kind of impact this season.

Actually, let's go back to catcher for a second because the three in this group might be my ideal trio to draft in any two-catcher league. I'm not at all surprised that Garver is my most-drafted catcher – he's going to be the Mariners primary DH and has averaged 37 home runs per-162 games over the past five seasons, and I'd honestly be a bit disappointed if he didn't give us at least 25 this season. Davis will slot into the outfield for a week or two, with d'Arnaud filling in as a last-round pick who shouldn't hurt me too much; then I can fairly easily drop him once Davis is eligible for the C spot. If I can pull that off without spending a top-150 pick on the position, I'm thrilled.