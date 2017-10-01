Cubs' John Lackey: Could pitch in bullpen during postseason

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that Lackey could be an option out of the bullpen in the playoffs, ESPN Chicago's Jesse Rogers reports.

Lackey tossed one inning in relief Sunday afternoon, giving up one run on two hits and taking the loss. There are signs suggesting that Lackey will retire upon the conclusion of the Cubs' season in the coming weeks, as he'll turn 39 later this month and is coming off a season in which he posted his highest ERA (4.59) since 2011 (6.41).