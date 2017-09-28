Cubs' John Lackey: Gets division-clinching win Wednesday
Lackey (12-11) picked up the win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three.
The veteran righty's first win in nearly a month was a big one, as the Cubs clinched the NL Central title with the victory. The team has yet to set their postseason rotation, but Lackey could slot in as their No. 4 starter given his 3.68 ERA in the second half.
