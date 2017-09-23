Cubs' John Lackey: Takes no-decision against Brewers
Lackey allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in a no-decision Friday against Milwaukee.
Lackey failed to complete the fifth inning for the second consecutive start. He was undone by back-to-back home runs off the bats of Stephen Vogt and Brett Phillips in the second inning and needed 77 pitches to get just 12 outs. Lackey's ERA sits at 4.67 and we should expect the Cubs to keep a short leash on him whenever he appears from here on out.
