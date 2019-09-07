Cubs' Jon Lester: Start bumped up to Sunday

Lester will start Sunday in Milwaukee rather than Monday in San Diego as originally scheduled, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs will swap Lester and Kyle Hendricks in the rotation for the rest of the season. Lester will get the short end of the stick this time around, as he'll be facing a tougher offense in a more hitter-friendly park. He'll wind up with a two-start week this week but will lose one next week.