Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Rehab bumped back by birth of child
Montgomery (lat) won't make a rehab appearance Tuesday for Low-A South Bend as originally scheduled, as his wife gave birth Tuesday morning.
The delay shouldn't push Montgomery's timeline back too much, as he could make an appearance as soon as Wednesday. It remains unclear how many rehab appearances the Cubs will require before activating him from the injured list.
