Strop lost 20 pounds during the offseason and is fully healthy to begin spring training, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Strop dealt with hip and groin injuries last season but is a non-roster invitee during spring training with the Cubs. The right-hander is hopeful that his weight loss will help him avoid some of the lower-body injuries that he's dealt with in the past while also improving his flexibility. The right-hander made 54 relief appearances with the Cubs and Reds across the past two seasons and posted a 4.91 ERA and 52:26 K:BB over 44 innings.