Cabrera (hamstring) will not have surgery, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks will reevaluate Cabrera weekly to get a sense of where he's at in the recovery process. In opting for the conservative route, Cabrera is choosing a lengthier rehab. His timetable for a return is weeks, if not months.
