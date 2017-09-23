Rodney allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to notch his 39th save of the season in a 13-11 win over the Marlins.

He's now on the brink of his third career 40-save campaign, which would put him in elite company as Mariano Rivera is the only reliever in history to ring up 40 saves in a season after his 40th birthday. Rodney's 2.82 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 22.1 second-half innings have surprisingly made him one of baseball's most reliable closers down the stretch.