Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Headed for MRI

Lamb was diagnosed with a left quad strain and will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Lamb injured himself running to second base in Wednesday's loss to the Padres and will head for additional tests to determine the severity of the issue. Should he require a trip to the IL, Christian Walker would likely step into a more prominent role at first base.

