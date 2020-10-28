Bracho was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old missed most of the past two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2019, but he returned from the injured list at the end of September and allowed two runs over one inning during his lone appearance of the season. Bracho was solid out of the bullpen with a 3.19 ERA in 31 appearances for Arizona in 2018, but he'll need to work for his spot on the roster next year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Heads to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Expected to start on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Placed on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho: Tommy John on tap•