Bracho was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old missed most of the past two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2019, but he returned from the injured list at the end of September and allowed two runs over one inning during his lone appearance of the season. Bracho was solid out of the bullpen with a 3.19 ERA in 31 appearances for Arizona in 2018, but he'll need to work for his spot on the roster next year.

More News