Scott (1-1) earned the win over San Diego on Tuesday, walking one batter and striking out two over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings.

Scott has been Los Angeles' primary closer since Edwin Diaz (elbow) landed on the injured list April 20, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to call on Scott in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday. The lefty's entrance came at a critical moment, as the Padres had put runners on first and second with two outs in a 4-4 game. Scott got Ramon Laureano to fly out to end the threat, then worked around a two-out walk to retire the side in the eighth. He moved in line for the victory when Los Angeles plated a run in the top of the ninth, and Will Klein got the final three outs in the bottom of that inning for his first career save. Scott's usage Tuesday shouldn't be viewed as an indication that he's not the Dodgers' first choice as closer, though it does suggest that Roberts isn't against using him in earlier high-leverage situations if the context calls for it.