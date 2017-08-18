Fantasy Baseball: Carlos Rodon, Dan Straily, Patrick Corbin headline disappointing two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21

Some weeks, the two-start pitching landscape is a lot like California during the gold rush -- just drop your pan into any old river, and you'll find something valuable and shiny.

Week 21 (Aug. 21-27) is not one of these weeks, at least not if you're looking on the waiver wire. By my count there are only 17 starting pitchers under 50 percent ownership with two starts, and it's hard to get excited about any of them. Edwin Jackson has been a surprisingly useful fill-in for the Washington Nationals , posting a 2.92 ERA in six starts, but he has the face the Houston Astros in his first start, a team that combines huge power with the best strikeout rate in baseball. That's not exactly what you want to target. Jackson may pitch well enough against the New York Mets to make up for it, but you don't want to pin your hopes and dreams on that.

Among the low-owned group, the most interesting options are also two of the youngest: Nick Pivetta and Tyler Skaggs . Pivetta has huge strikeout potential, but has huge blow-up potential against good Marlins and Cubs lineups. I would lean toward Skaggs, who has a 3.63 ERA for the season, including a 2.93 mark since returning from the DL. The problem is, he has topped six innings just once in his last three starts, and has to face those same Astros in his second start. These two are the "Break Glass in Case of Emergency" options.

Higher up the scale, things get more interesting. Carlos Rodon (vs. MIN, vs. DET) should already be universally owned, but he's still out there in nearly one-fifth of CBSSports.com leagues. Go get him and start him, as he has shown his ace potential since returning from the DL. Dan Straily (at PHI, vs. SD) might have the best pair of matchups possible, and he makes for a solid fill-in, as does Patrick Corbin (at NYM, vs. SF). Neither has been all that reliable of late, but if they hit, they can put together plenty of strikeouts against these lineups.

Again, it isn't the best group ever. Sorry. Scott's not here this week, but this still isn't my fault. Don't blame me. Still, you can find value here if you know where to look. You might have to roll the dice some, but you can't win without a bit of risk. At this point in the season, aim for upside. That's what we have here.

Two-start pitchers for Week 20 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Carlos Carrasco , CLE vs. BOS vs. KC 2 Aaron Nola , PHI vs. MIA vs. CHC 3 Yu Darvish , LAD at PIT vs. MIL 4 Alex Wood , LAD at PIT vs. MIL 5 Marcus Stroman , TOR at TB vs. MIN 6 Cole Hamels , TEX at LAA at OAK 7 Gerrit Cole, PIT vs. LAD at CIN 8 Danny Duffy , KC vs. COL at CLE 9 Jimmy Nelson , MIL at SF at LAD 10 Lance Lynn , STL vs. SD vs. TB 11 Charlie Morton , HOU vs. WAS at LAA 12 Jon Gray , COL at KC at ATL 13 Dan Straily, MIA at PHI vs. SD 14 Rick Porcello , BOS at CLE vs. BAL 15 Jacob Faria , TB vs. TOR at STL 16 Carlos Rodon, CHW vs. MIN vs. DET 17 Jameson Taillon , PIT vs. LAD at CIN 18 Patrick Corbin, ARI* at NYM vs. SF 19 Tanner Roark , WAS at HOU vs. NYM 20 Eduardo Rodriguez , BOS at CLE vs. BAL 21 John Lackey , CHC at CIN at PHI 22 Taijuan Walker , ARI at NYM vs. SF 23 Mike Foltynewicz , ATL vs. SEA vs. COL 24 Jose Urena , MIA* at PHI vs. SD 25 Nick Pivetta, PHI vs. MIA vs. CHC 26 Mike Clevinger , CLE vs. BOS vs. KC 27 Steven Matz , NYM vs. ARI at WAS 28 Reynaldo Lopez , CHW vs. MIN vs. DET 29 Jaime Garcia, NYY at DET vs. SEA 30 Edwin Jackson, WAS at HOU vs. NYM 31 Tyler Skaggs, LAA vs. TEX vs. HOU 32 Clayton Richard , SD* at STL at MIA 33 Ricky Nolasco, LAA vs. TEX vs. HOU 34 Tyson Ross, TEX at LAA at OAK 35 James Shields , CHW vs. MIN vs. DET 36 Robert Gsellman , NYM vs. ARI at WAS 37 Matthew Boyd , DET vs. NYY at CHW 38 Ubaldo Jimenez , BAL vs. OAK at BOS 39 Homer Bailey , CIN vs. CHC vs. PIT 40 Andrew Albers , SEA* at ATL at NYY 41 Kyle Gibson , MIN at CHW at TOR 42 Matt Cain , SF vs. MIL at ARI 43 Chris Smith , OAK* at BAL vs. TEX 44 Chris Flexen , NYM* vs. ARI at WAS

*RP-eligible