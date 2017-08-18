Fantasy Baseball: Carlos Rodon, Dan Straily, Patrick Corbin headline disappointing two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits the options aren't the best.
Some weeks, the two-start pitching landscape is a lot like California during the gold rush -- just drop your pan into any old river, and you'll find something valuable and shiny.
Week 21 (Aug. 21-27) is not one of these weeks, at least not if you're looking on the waiver wire. By my count there are only 17 starting pitchers under 50 percent ownership with two starts, and it's hard to get excited about any of them. Edwin Jackson has been a surprisingly useful fill-in for the Washington Nationals , posting a 2.92 ERA in six starts, but he has the face the Houston Astros in his first start, a team that combines huge power with the best strikeout rate in baseball. That's not exactly what you want to target. Jackson may pitch well enough against the New York Mets to make up for it, but you don't want to pin your hopes and dreams on that.
Among the low-owned group, the most interesting options are also two of the youngest: Nick Pivetta and Tyler Skaggs . Pivetta has huge strikeout potential, but has huge blow-up potential against good Marlins and Cubs lineups. I would lean toward Skaggs, who has a 3.63 ERA for the season, including a 2.93 mark since returning from the DL. The problem is, he has topped six innings just once in his last three starts, and has to face those same Astros in his second start. These two are the "Break Glass in Case of Emergency" options.
Higher up the scale, things get more interesting. Carlos Rodon (vs. MIN, vs. DET) should already be universally owned, but he's still out there in nearly one-fifth of CBSSports.com leagues. Go get him and start him, as he has shown his ace potential since returning from the DL. Dan Straily (at PHI, vs. SD) might have the best pair of matchups possible, and he makes for a solid fill-in, as does Patrick Corbin (at NYM, vs. SF). Neither has been all that reliable of late, but if they hit, they can put together plenty of strikeouts against these lineups.
Again, it isn't the best group ever. Sorry. Scott's not here this week, but this still isn't my fault. Don't blame me. Still, you can find value here if you know where to look. You might have to roll the dice some, but you can't win without a bit of risk. At this point in the season, aim for upside. That's what we have here.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 20
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Carlos Carrasco , CLE
|vs. BOS
|vs. KC
|2
|Aaron Nola , PHI
|vs. MIA
|vs. CHC
|3
|Yu Darvish , LAD
|at PIT
|vs. MIL
|4
|Alex Wood , LAD
|at PIT
|vs. MIL
|5
|Marcus Stroman , TOR
|at TB
|vs. MIN
|6
|Cole Hamels , TEX
|at LAA
|at OAK
|7
|Gerrit Cole, PIT
|vs. LAD
|at CIN
|8
|Danny Duffy , KC
|vs. COL
|at CLE
|9
|Jimmy Nelson , MIL
|at SF
|at LAD
|10
|Lance Lynn , STL
|vs. SD
|vs. TB
|11
|Charlie Morton , HOU
|vs. WAS
|at LAA
|12
|Jon Gray , COL
|at KC
|at ATL
|13
|Dan Straily, MIA
|at PHI
|vs. SD
|14
|Rick Porcello , BOS
|at CLE
|vs. BAL
|15
|Jacob Faria , TB
|vs. TOR
|at STL
|16
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|vs. MIN
|vs. DET
|17
|Jameson Taillon , PIT
|vs. LAD
|at CIN
|18
|Patrick Corbin, ARI*
|at NYM
|vs. SF
|19
|Tanner Roark , WAS
|at HOU
|vs. NYM
|20
|Eduardo Rodriguez , BOS
|at CLE
|vs. BAL
|21
|John Lackey , CHC
|at CIN
|at PHI
|22
|Taijuan Walker , ARI
|at NYM
|vs. SF
|23
|Mike Foltynewicz , ATL
|vs. SEA
|vs. COL
|24
|Jose Urena , MIA*
|at PHI
|vs. SD
|25
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|vs. MIA
|vs. CHC
|26
|Mike Clevinger , CLE
|vs. BOS
|vs. KC
|27
|Steven Matz , NYM
|vs. ARI
|at WAS
|28
|Reynaldo Lopez , CHW
|vs. MIN
|vs. DET
|29
|Jaime Garcia, NYY
|at DET
|vs. SEA
|30
|Edwin Jackson, WAS
|at HOU
|vs. NYM
|31
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|vs. TEX
|vs. HOU
|32
|Clayton Richard , SD*
|at STL
|at MIA
|33
|Ricky Nolasco, LAA
|vs. TEX
|vs. HOU
|34
|Tyson Ross, TEX
|at LAA
|at OAK
|35
|James Shields , CHW
|vs. MIN
|vs. DET
|36
|Robert Gsellman , NYM
|vs. ARI
|at WAS
|37
|Matthew Boyd , DET
|vs. NYY
|at CHW
|38
|Ubaldo Jimenez , BAL
|vs. OAK
|at BOS
|39
|Homer Bailey , CIN
|vs. CHC
|vs. PIT
|40
|Andrew Albers , SEA*
|at ATL
|at NYY
|41
|Kyle Gibson , MIN
|at CHW
|at TOR
|42
|Matt Cain , SF
|vs. MIL
|at ARI
|43
|Chris Smith , OAK*
|at BAL
|vs. TEX
|44
|Chris Flexen , NYM*
|vs. ARI
|at WAS
*RP-eligible
