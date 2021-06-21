The 2021 Fantasy baseball season is about to have arguably its biggest prospect call-up all season long. On Tuesday, the Rays are expected to call up shortstop Wander Franco, arguably the best prospect in baseball. If his call up goes anything like other big-name prospects from earlier this season, there's not really all that much to get excited about, but we're optimists here, so get excited! Franco has crushed the baseball at every level and he has sneaky speed.

To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to Fantasy Baseball Today's Chris Towers, Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions that can hopefully help lead to actionable advice. If you are reading this and have specific questions you'd love to see Chris, Scott and Frank answer -- please DM me @DanSchneierNFL. And remember that if you don't like any of the answers, I'm just the messenger, and you know what they say about the messenger.

We're rolling with a theme for this week and here it is: Name one player currently rostered in 70% of leagues or fewer who needs to be rostered at each of these positions: CI, MI, OF, SP, RP.

CI



An early-season slump that saw him go 14 games before his first homer has kept C.J. Cron's numbers down, but since he got that first one over the fences, Cron is hitting .299/.392/.547 with a 34-homer, 93-RBI pace. It's Coors-inflated, but that's what we were hoping to see from him when he signed with the Rockies, and it's what we're getting. It's kind of absurd he's only 43% rostered. Help fix that. Frank: Joey Votto hasn't lit the world on fire since returning from the injured list, but he's shown off some pop and his Statcast numbers are encouraging. In 13 games this month, Votto is batting .256 with three home runs. On the season, he has a .267 expected batting average with a .527 expecting slugging percentage. The .527 xSLG is his highest since 2017, Votto's last truly amazing season. He won't get back to that level, but he offers some power and strong OBP.

2. MI

Kolten Wong doesn't get the respect he deserves. He's not a Fantasy superstar, but you'll be happy you have him around, whether it's as a starting 2B or as a MI. He's got a .285 average backed up by a 76th percentile ranking in expected average, and that lends to a strong on-base percentage at the top of the Brewers lineup. He'll be a solid five-category contributor moving forward in category-based leagues, with a 15-15 pace this season. Frank: I want to be the official spokesperson of Amed Rosario. When you see him do something positive, think of my face! Rosario came over in the Francisco Lindor trade and isn't taking his opportunity for granted. In 40 games since the beginning of May, Rosario is batting .321 with two home runs and seven steals. He's made major adjustments, too, swinging at more pitches inside the strike zone, hitting more line drives, and spraying the ball to all fields more. Rosario could provide plus batting average, plus speed, and isn't a zero in the power department.



3. OF



Akil Baddoo was one of the more exciting early-season breakouts, but he fell on hard times after a fast start and many seem to have given up on him. However, he has pop and elite speed and has refined his approach of late, with six walks to six strikeouts in 43 plate appearances in the month of June. If he can keep the strikeout rate in the 20% range, Baddoo can still be a must-start Fantasy OF in Roto leagues. Frank: I know Jarred Kelenic failed his first go-around in the majors but his roster rate has now dipped below 70%. Given his upside, I don't think that should be the case. He's only batting .220 at Triple-A this month but he's making other things happen with three homers and two steals. The strikeout rate is also manageable at 20% in June. It's only a matter of time until Kelenic is back with the Mariners.



4. SP



Alex Cobb may not be the kind of name you were hoping to see here, what with the 4.41 ERA and track record of mediocrity. But he's been much better than we've seen him in a long time this season, even if the ERA doesn't reflect it. He's getting a ton of strikeouts (28.8%) with good control and a 60.6% groundball rate, which is reflected in his 2.42 FIP and 3.37 xERA. Cobb is going to be a very useful option moving forward, and he's widely available. Go take advantage. Frank: I'm going to join my compadres in support of Shane McCalanahan. If you listen to Fantasy Baseball Today, you know that I've been very bullish on McClanahan despite his subpar surface numbers. He had another great start Sunday, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts over six innings pitched. Even more encouraging, this is the second start in a row where he threw over 80 pitches. With Tyler Glasnow hurt, the Rays will need to push the rest of their starting pitchers, starting with McClanahan.



5. RP