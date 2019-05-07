Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Tim Anderson, fading Jose Altuve

With the first full month of the MLB season in the rear-view mirror, owners everywhere are trying to sort through what numbers they can trust and adjusting their own 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings accordingly. Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger looks like he's back to his 2017 Rookie of the Year form after a disappointing 2018. He's among the National League leaders in runs, hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS and tops many 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, but a .395 BABIP means some of those numbers are bound to fall. If you're looking to trade for a star like Bellinger, you may want to wait until the inevitable slump to bring the price down. Determining who to target and who to sell high on is key to making savvy personnel decisions, which is why you'll want to check out Ariel Cohen's 2019 Fantasy baseball trade chart and evaluator over at SportsLine.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

This trade evaluator tool is extremely user-friendly.

In this week's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, we can tell you that Cohen's projections are extremely high on White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who has surged from outside the top 50 all the way up to No. 34 for Rotisserie leagues. The 25-year old is crushing the ball this year, with a .365 average, six home runs and 18 RBIs.

The latest Fantasy baseball trade chart has moved him close to some of the league's other top hitters like Ronald Acuna and Alex Bregman, and he has more value than players like Freddie Freeman, Victor Robles and Wilson Ramos. Don't be afraid to be aggressive in making a deal for the American League Player of the Month in April.

A player the trade chart is fading in its Fantasy baseball rankings: Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. The All-Star got off to a blistering start, seeing his OPS surge to 1.095 after hitting six home runs in a five-game stretch from April 8 to 13. However, he's just 4-of-28 since April 23 and his OPS has dropped 240 points during that span.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said that he thought Altuve was pressing, but his recent slump is enough to drop him from No. 13 in last week's Fantasy baseball rankings for 12-team rotisserie leagues to No. 32. And with a 25.7 percent HR/FB rate that is bound to level off and a 20.6 percent soft-contact rate, it could be time to move the 28-year-old for a player on the rise if you can get the right price for him.

The evaluator is also extremely high on a player who has exploded out of the gates in 2019 to become a top-five value after opening the season well outside the top 15. Additionally, it has updated the value of players dealing with injuries such as Christian Yelich (back), Anthony Rendon (elbow) and Corey Kluber (arm).

What are the Fantasy baseball trade values for every MLB player in head-to-head and Rotisserie leagues?