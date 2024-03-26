Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is already one of the brightest young stars in baseball and he'll head into his third season in Major League Baseball on the cusp of superstardom. Witt hit 20 home runs and stole 30 bases as a rookie and then followed that up by clubbing 30 homers and swiping 49 bags while posting an .813 OPS in 2023. So where exactly should you be targeting Witt in your upcoming 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts?

Witt has a current 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP of 10.07 in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. His father Dante Bichette was one of the most feared hitters of the 90s and the younger Bichette is already carving a name out for himself as one of baseball's best. He's made two all-star teams and has been top 20 in AL MVP voting in his first three full seasons. However, there is some cause for concern based on his peripherals in 2023.

His 90.2 mph average exit velocity, 45.3% hard-hit contact rate, 4.5% walk rate and 18.8% flyball rate were all three-year lows. And despite new rules that were advantageous to baserunners, he only stole five bases after stealing 25 in 2021 and 13 in 2022. Those are all reasons why the model ranks him behind Xander Bogaerts (drafted 21 picks later on average) and J.P. Crawford (drafted 77 picks later on average).

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. The AL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2022, Rutschman made his first AL all-star team in 2023 and earned Silver Slugger honors after slashing .277/.374/.435 with 20 home runs and 80 RBI last season. He's one of the game's brightest young stars and the Orioles are trying to get the most out of his elite plate approach by using him as a designated hitter on his catching off days.

However, Rutschman's offensive upside is limited by the cavernous confines of Camden Yards, which made significant dimension changes in 2022. There has only been one player to reach 30 home runs since and the model ranks Rutschman behind catchers like Salvador Perez and Sean Murphy who are being drafted at least eight rounds later on average. See more busts at SportsLine.

