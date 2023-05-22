Happy Monday, everyone! The 2023 Fantasy Baseball landscape is constantly evolving, and managers often find themselves faced with tough decisions. In today's newsletter, we'll address the question of whether it's time to sell high on a player like Christopher Morel, who has been on an unconscious tear recently. We'll also look at the performances of several pitchers available on the waiver wire, helping you make informed decisions for your rosters. Michael Kopech's recent turnaround will be discussed in addition to other potential waiver-wire pitchers you might be interested in.

Let's dive into all of that and more now.

Morel's hot streak

I don't think even the most optimistic Christopher Morel (2B/OF) fans could have predicted what has come with his extended playing time in 2023. He has been on an absolute tear, capturing the attention of Fantasy managers everywhere. Over the past few games, Morell has shown remarkable power, hitting home runs in four consecutive contests. We knew he had some pop in his profile but nothing like this. Also, in just 11 games played, Morel has accumulated a .370 average with eight home runs, 15 runs, 14 RBI, and a ridiculous 1.353 OPS. As a versatile player eligible at second base and outfield, Morel has quickly become a hot commodity, with his roster percentage skyrocketing to 85%.

So is now the time to sell? While Morel's recent numbers are undoubtedly impressive, it's essential to consider certain underlying factors that might influence his long-term Fantasy value. Although he has shown incredible power, his plate discipline raises some concerns. Morel has accumulated only two walks compared to 18 strikeouts, resulting in a low 4% walk rate and a high 37.5% strikeout rate. Additionally, his elevated 54% fly ball rate suggests a potential regression in his home run production. Those numbers lead you to believe Morel could come crashing down to earth. The flip side is his impressive average exit velocity (93.7 MPH), 23% barrel rate, and 61.5% hard-hit rate, indicating actual budding power potential. The final call for me? Morel is a definite sell-high trade candidate and someone I would be shopping everywhere, especially to teams that just suffered a major injury in the outfield or middle infield.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Waiver-wire pitchers to consider

For Fantasy managers seeking pitching help, several intriguing options are available on the waiver wire. Let's take a closer look at a few standout pitchers:

Michael Kopech, White Sox

Kopech recently delivered his best start of the season, showcasing the bonkers stuff against the Royals that originally got Fantasy managers excited about him. He tossed eight shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 10. Kopech's improved fastball and slider velocity, coupled with a solid 39% CSW (called strikes plus whiffs) rate, suggest a positive trend. Currently rostered in 44% of leagues, Kopech is an enticing option, especially with a juicy matchup against the Guardian (28th in wOBA vs. RHP) on the horizon.

In a standout performance, Detmers tallied a career-high 12 strikeouts against the Twins. Despite his 4.87 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, Detmers boasts an impressive 11.7 K/9 rate and a career-high 14.4% swinging strike rate. With a matchup against the Marlins (11th in wOBA vs. LHP) coming up, Detmers is worth playing. He is currently 65% rostered in CBS leagues and has shown flashes (specifically in 2022) of morphing into a dominant pitcher.

Paxton recently delivered his first quality start of the season, showcasing improved command and solid results against a tough Padres lineup. It was a really impressive performance that caught the attention of Fantasy Baseball managers. Paxton did it with a solid strikeout-to-walk ratio (14 K to 3 BB) and consistent fastball velocity (averaging 96 MPH). Paxton is gaining momentum as we mentioned earlier and is now rostered in 61% of leagues. He has a favorable matchup against the Angels (12th in wOBA vs. LHP) this week.

Shuster impressed in his latest start, exhibiting improved command and pitch selection against the Mariners. By incorporating more sliders and changeups, Shuster managed to limit hard contact (just six hard hits allowed). In six innings he held the M's to one hit, one walk and one earned run with seven strikeouts on just 85 pitches. He's 23% rostered and draws a favorable matchup against the Phillies this week (24th in wOBA vs. LHP).

News & notes