It's impossible to rank Elly De La Cruz right now for Fantasy Baseball. He's one of the most hyped prospects of the past few years, and he's actually living up to that hype, hitting .296/.352/.510 through the first 20 games of his career – and with a Fantasy-friendly skill set that goes beyond even those impressive triple-slash numbers.
It was easy to dream on him as a five-category contributor when he got called up, what with the 20 homers and 30 steals in just 85 games between Double-A and Triple-A. But now he's got three homers and eight steals and is the No. 10 hitter in Fantasy since making his debut and has gone from a theoretical star to the real deal.
But we certainly can't anoint someone as a top-10 player just because they've done it for three weeks, can we? De La Cruz has been outstanding, but it's not as if his game doesn't come without flaws. He's struck out 31% of the time and he's sporting a 63% groundball rate, so even though he hits the ball hard, his expected stats don't nearly back up what he's done to date – a .379 wOBA vs. a .292 expected wOBA. More concerning is his 3-for-21 mark against left-handed pitching with nine strikeouts, an alarming 43% rate!
I'm not actually too worried about those metrics for a player as young and as talented as De La Cruz, especially when there's essentially no chance of a Jordan Walker-esque roster crunch costing him his major-league spot. The Reds are going to ride De La Cruz through whatever bumps there are along the road, and I have little doubt that he's going to be able to overcome them and become a high-end Fantasy player.
Those are nitpicks for a 21-year-old, but you have to pick nits when you're talking about whether De La Cruz belongs in the elite tier of Fantasy players. He may very well, but I can't rank him that way just yet.
He's not far off, however, especially in Rotisserie leagues. I have him as my No. 38 player right now, and while that might not be as high as some are willing to rank him, it's pretty lofty company. It puts him in a similar tier as the likes of Randy Arozarena and Manny Machado, both of whom have pretty lengthy track records as high-level Fantasy options; he's right behind Wander Franco, whose track record isn't much longer, but who certainly has flashed similar upside and with a comparable pedigree.
Of course, if I had De La Cruz, I wouldn't give him up for Machado right now, and I'd have to think long and hard about it for Franco and Arozarena. There's some FOMO involved in trading De La Cruz, too, because if what he's shown so far is at all real, he's a first-round pick next season. There's probably regression coming, but if there isn't he's a five-category contributor with top-of-league upside in at least one. His likeliest outcome sees some regression, potentially quite a bit, but his high-end outcome is something only a handful of players can match, and you're playing with house money after adding him off waivers.
Which is why it's so hard to figure out how to value him. Ranking him as a top-40 player is aggressive, certainly, but I'd guess most reading this probably don't think it's aggressive enough. But I can't bring myself to rank him as high as you might like – there's considerable downside here.
Which is all to say: You might be stuck with Elly De La Cruz if you've got him. Lucky you.
Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading into Week 15:
H2H Points league Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|48
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|46
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|46
|1
|5
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|43
|6
|Juan Soto
|OF
|41
|7
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|41
|2
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|38
|1
|9
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|38
|1
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|38
|11
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|37
|-1
|12
|Mike Trout
|OF
|37
|1
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|36
|14
|Trea Turner
|SS
|36
|15
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|36
|16
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|36
|17
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|36
|8
|18
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|36
|4
|19
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|36
|20
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|33
|8
|21
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|-1
|22
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|33
|23
|Matt Olson
|1B
|32
|-1
|24
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|32
|25
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|31
|26
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|29
|27
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|28
|-18
|28
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|28
|29
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|28
|30
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|28
|31
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|28
|32
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|28
|33
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|28
|34
|Wander Franco
|SS
|28
|3
|35
|Luis Robert
|OF
|28
|3
|36
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|25
|37
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|25
|1
|38
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|25
|1
|39
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|25
|1
|40
|Josh Hader
|RP
|24
|1
|41
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|24
|1
|42
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|24
|-4
|43
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|24
|-4
|44
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|23
|45
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|23
|1
|46
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|23
|2
|47
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|22
|-5
|48
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|21
|49
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|21
|50
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|21
|51
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|21
|1
|52
|Devin Williams
|RP
|20
|53
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|20
|54
|Michael Harris
|OF
|20
|1
|55
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|20
|1
|56
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|19
|1
|57
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|19
|1
|58
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|18
|59
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|18
|1
|60
|Manny Machado
|3B
|18
|1
|61
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|18
|-2
|62
|Christian Walker
|1B
|17
|1
|63
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|17
|2
|64
|Starling Marte
|OF
|16
|1
|65
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|16
|1
|66
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|-3
|67
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|68
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|69
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|-1
|70
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|71
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|72
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|73
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|15
|74
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|75
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|15
|-9
|76
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|77
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|78
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|79
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|80
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|81
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|82
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|83
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|84
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|15
|85
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|86
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|15
|87
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|15
|88
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|89
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|15
|90
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|91
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|15
|92
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|93
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|15
|1
|94
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|95
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|15
|9
|96
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|15
|9
|97
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|98
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|15
|1
|99
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|14
|100
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|14
|101
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|102
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|1
|103
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|-1
|104
|Anthony Santander
|1B-DH-OF
|14
|1
|105
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|14
|1
|106
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|13
|107
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|13
|1
|108
|Blake Snell
|SP
|13
|5
|109
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|13
|-2
|110
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|13
|-2
|111
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|13
|1
|112
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|12
|1
|113
|Ian Happ
|OF
|12
|1
|114
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|11
|1
|115
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|11
|1
|116
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|10
|117
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|10
|118
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|10
|1
|119
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|10
|1
|120
|Ty France
|1B
|10
|1
|121
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|9
|122
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|9
|123
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|9
|-5
|124
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|9
|125
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|9
|126
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|9
|127
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|9
|128
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|9
|4
|129
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|9
|1
|130
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|8
|-2
|131
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|8
|132
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|8
|133
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|8
|134
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|8
|135
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|8
|-7
|136
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|8
|137
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|8
|138
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8
|1
|139
|Josh Jung
|3B
|7
|140
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|7
|141
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|142
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|7
|1
|143
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|6
|144
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|6
|145
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|6
|-7
|146
|Luis Severino
|SP
|6
|1
|147
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|6
|1
|148
|Jordan Westburg
|SS
|6
|6
|149
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|6
|1
|150
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|5
|151
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-OF
|5
|2
|152
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|5
|153
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|5
|154
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|5
|155
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|5
|156
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|5
|1
|157
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|5
|2
|158
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|5
|1
|159
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|5
|-1
|160
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|4
|-10
|161
|David Robertson
|RP
|4
|162
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|4
|163
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|4
|164
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|4
|165
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|4
|166
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|4
|167
|Javier Baez
|SS
|4
|168
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|4
|169
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|4
|170
|Ezequiel Duran
|3B-DH-OF-SS
|4
|4
|171
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|4
|1
|172
|Max Fried
|SP
|4
|1
|173
|Henry Davis
|C-OF
|3
|3
|174
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|3
|175
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|176
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|3
|177
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|3
|178
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|3
|179
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|3
|2
|180
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|3
|181
|Jon Gray
|SP
|3
|182
|Riley Greene
|OF
|3
|183
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|3
|184
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|3
|-5
|185
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|186
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|3
|187
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|3
|188
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|3
|189
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|3
|2
|190
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|3
|-5
|191
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|3
|192
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|1
|193
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|3
|3
|194
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|3
|1
|195
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|3
|1
|196
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|3
|1
|197
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|2
|-1
|198
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|2
|-2
|199
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|2
|200
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|2
|2
|201
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|2
|202
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|2
|203
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|2
|204
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|2
|205
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|2
|206
|Austin Hays
|OF
|2
|207
|Jose Alvarado
|RP
|2
|208
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|2
|-1
|209
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|2
|210
|Jack Suwinski
|OF
|2
|2
|211
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|2
|212
|James Outman
|OF
|2
|-1
|213
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|2
|214
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|2
|215
|Luis Matos
|OF
|2
|216
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|2
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|42
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|41
|5
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|35
|2
|6
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|35
|3
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|35
|8
|Juan Soto
|OF
|35
|1
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|35
|10
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|33
|2
|11
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|32
|1
|12
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|31
|2
|13
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|29
|2
|14
|Trea Turner
|SS
|31
|15
|Mike Trout
|OF
|29
|16
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|29
|-2
|17
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|27
|-2
|18
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|19
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|32
|3
|20
|Matt Olson
|1B
|27
|21
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|27
|22
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|26
|23
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|26
|24
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|25
|-15
|25
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|24
|26
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|24
|27
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|28
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|24
|29
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|24
|30
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|23
|31
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|23
|32
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|22
|33
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|22
|34
|Wander Franco
|SS
|21
|35
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|21
|36
|Luis Robert
|OF
|21
|37
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|21
|38
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|1
|39
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|21
|7
|40
|Manny Machado
|3B
|20
|41
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|20
|42
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|1
|43
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|1
|44
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|19
|45
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|19
|1
|46
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|19
|2
|47
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|18
|1
|48
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|17
|49
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|17
|50
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|17
|-4
|51
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|16
|-4
|52
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|16
|53
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|16
|54
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16
|55
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16
|56
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|16
|57
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|16
|58
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|15
|59
|Michael Harris
|OF
|15
|60
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15
|61
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|62
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|15
|63
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|64
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|65
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|66
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|67
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|15
|68
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|15
|69
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|70
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|15
|71
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|72
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|73
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|74
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|75
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|76
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|15
|77
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|78
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|79
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|80
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|81
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|1
|82
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|15
|-6
|83
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|84
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|15
|85
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|1
|86
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|1
|87
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|14
|88
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|14
|89
|George Kirby
|SP
|14
|90
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|14
|91
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|14
|92
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|14
|93
|Julio Urias
|SP
|14
|94
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|14
|95
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|14
|96
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|14
|-1
|97
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|14
|98
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|14
|4
|99
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|14
|1
|100
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|1
|101
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|-1
|102
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|14
|-1
|103
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|14
|-1
|104
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|13
|-1
|105
|Anthony Santander
|1B-DH-OF
|13
|106
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|13
|107
|David Bednar
|RP
|13
|108
|Ty France
|1B
|13
|109
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|13
|1
|110
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|13
|1
|111
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|12
|112
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|12
|113
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|12
|114
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|12
|115
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|12
|116
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|12
|117
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|12
|118
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|12
|1
|119
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|12
|1
|120
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|11
|-3
|121
|Ian Happ
|OF
|11
|122
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|11
|123
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|11
|-3
|124
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|11
|125
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|11
|1
|126
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|11
|1
|127
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|10
|128
|Blake Snell
|SP
|10
|129
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|10
|130
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|10
|131
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|10
|1
|132
|Josh Jung
|3B
|10
|1
|133
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|10
|-3
|134
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|9
|135
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|9
|136
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|9
|137
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|138
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|9
|139
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|9
|140
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|9
|141
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|9
|142
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|9
|143
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|9
|144
|David Robertson
|RP
|9
|145
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|9
|146
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-OF
|9
|3
|147
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|9
|1
|148
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|9
|1
|149
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|8
|150
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|8
|151
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|8
|1
|152
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|8
|1
|153
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|8
|1
|154
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|155
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|7
|156
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|7
|157
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|7
|-4
|158
|Javier Baez
|SS
|7
|159
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|7
|160
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|7
|161
|Ezequiel Duran
|3B-DH-OF-SS
|7
|2
|162
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|7
|7
|163
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|7
|164
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|7
|165
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|7
|166
|James Paxton
|SP
|7
|167
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|7
|1
|168
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|169
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|6
|170
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|6
|171
|Jon Gray
|SP
|6
|172
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|6
|173
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|174
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|175
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|6
|176
|Jordan Westburg
|SS
|6
|6
|177
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|6
|1
|178
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|6
|-3
|179
|Riley Greene
|OF
|6
|180
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|6
|181
|Will Smith
|RP
|6
|182
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|6
|-5
|183
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|6
|3
|184
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|6
|185
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|6
|186
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|6
|187
|Joshua Lowe
|DH-OF
|6
|6
|188
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|6
|189
|Austin Hays
|OF
|6
|190
|Max Fried
|SP
|5
|191
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|5
|192
|Michael Conforto
|DH-OF
|5
|193
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|5
|194
|Luis Severino
|SP
|5
|195
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|5
|-1
|196
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|5
|3
|197
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|5
|198
|Jack Suwinski
|OF
|5
|1
|199
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|200
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|5
|201
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|5
|5
|202
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|5
|203
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|5
|204
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|5
|1
|205
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|4
|206
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|4
|209
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|4
|210
|Giovanny Gallegos
|RP
|4
|211
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|4
|212
|Luis Matos
|OF
|4
|213
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|4
|214
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|4
|215
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|4
|216
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|4
|217
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|4
|218
|James Outman
|OF
|4
|-1
|219
|Alex Lange
|RP
|4
|220
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|4
|-1
|221
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|4
|1
|222
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|223
|Isaac Paredes
|1B-2B-3B
|3
|224
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|3
|225
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|226
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|3
|227
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|3
|228
|Michael Kopech
|SP
|3
|229
|Eury Perez
|SP
|3
|230
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|3
|3
|231
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|3
|233
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|3
|234
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|3
|235
|TJ Friedl
|OF
|3
|236
|Cal Raleigh
|C-DH
|3
|237
|Bryan De La Cruz
|OF
|3
|238
|Randal Grichuk
|DH-OF
|3
|239
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|3
|240
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|3
|166
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|2
|207
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|2
|241
|Emmet Sheehan
|SP
|2
|2
|242
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|2
|243
|Chris Taylor
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|2
|244
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C-DH
|2
|245
|Jose Siri
|OF
|2
|246
|Tanner Bibee
|SP
|2
|247
|Gavin Williams
|SP
|2
|248
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|2
|-4