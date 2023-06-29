It's impossible to rank Elly De La Cruz right now for Fantasy Baseball. He's one of the most hyped prospects of the past few years, and he's actually living up to that hype, hitting .296/.352/.510 through the first 20 games of his career – and with a Fantasy-friendly skill set that goes beyond even those impressive triple-slash numbers.

It was easy to dream on him as a five-category contributor when he got called up, what with the 20 homers and 30 steals in just 85 games between Double-A and Triple-A. But now he's got three homers and eight steals and is the No. 10 hitter in Fantasy since making his debut and has gone from a theoretical star to the real deal.

But we certainly can't anoint someone as a top-10 player just because they've done it for three weeks, can we? De La Cruz has been outstanding, but it's not as if his game doesn't come without flaws. He's struck out 31% of the time and he's sporting a 63% groundball rate, so even though he hits the ball hard, his expected stats don't nearly back up what he's done to date – a .379 wOBA vs. a .292 expected wOBA. More concerning is his 3-for-21 mark against left-handed pitching with nine strikeouts, an alarming 43% rate!

I'm not actually too worried about those metrics for a player as young and as talented as De La Cruz, especially when there's essentially no chance of a Jordan Walker-esque roster crunch costing him his major-league spot. The Reds are going to ride De La Cruz through whatever bumps there are along the road, and I have little doubt that he's going to be able to overcome them and become a high-end Fantasy player.

Those are nitpicks for a 21-year-old, but you have to pick nits when you're talking about whether De La Cruz belongs in the elite tier of Fantasy players. He may very well, but I can't rank him that way just yet.

He's not far off, however, especially in Rotisserie leagues. I have him as my No. 38 player right now, and while that might not be as high as some are willing to rank him, it's pretty lofty company. It puts him in a similar tier as the likes of Randy Arozarena and Manny Machado, both of whom have pretty lengthy track records as high-level Fantasy options; he's right behind Wander Franco, whose track record isn't much longer, but who certainly has flashed similar upside and with a comparable pedigree.

Of course, if I had De La Cruz, I wouldn't give him up for Machado right now, and I'd have to think long and hard about it for Franco and Arozarena. There's some FOMO involved in trading De La Cruz, too, because if what he's shown so far is at all real, he's a first-round pick next season. There's probably regression coming, but if there isn't he's a five-category contributor with top-of-league upside in at least one. His likeliest outcome sees some regression, potentially quite a bit, but his high-end outcome is something only a handful of players can match, and you're playing with house money after adding him off waivers.

Which is why it's so hard to figure out how to value him. Ranking him as a top-40 player is aggressive, certainly, but I'd guess most reading this probably don't think it's aggressive enough. But I can't bring myself to rank him as high as you might like – there's considerable downside here.

Which is all to say: You might be stuck with Elly De La Cruz if you've got him. Lucky you.

Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading into Week 15:

H2H Points league Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value Change From Last Week 1 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 48

2 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46

3 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 46

4 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 46 1 5 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 43

6 Juan Soto OF 41

7 Bo Bichette SS 41 2 8 Freddie Freeman 1B 38 1 9 Rafael Devers 3B 38 1 10 Julio Rodriguez OF 38

11 Kyle Tucker OF 37 -1 12 Mike Trout OF 37 1 13 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 36

14 Trea Turner SS 36

15 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 36

16 Bryce Harper DH 36

17 Corey Seager DH-SS 36 8 18 Marcus Semien 2B 36 4 19 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 36

20 Corbin Carroll OF 33 8 21 Austin Riley 3B 33 -1 22 Gerrit Cole SP 33

23 Matt Olson 1B 32 -1 24 Spencer Strider RP-SP 32

25 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 31

26 Shane McClanahan SP 29

27 Aaron Judge DH-OF 28 -18 28 Corbin Burnes SP 28

29 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 28

30 Max Scherzer SP 28

31 Nolan Arenado 3B-DH 28

32 Kevin Gausman SP 28

33 Jose Altuve 2B 28

34 Wander Franco SS 28 3 35 Luis Robert OF 28 3 36 Framber Valdez SP 25

37 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 25 1 38 Luis Castillo SP 25 1 39 Emmanuel Clase RP 25 1 40 Josh Hader RP 24 1 41 Ozzie Albies 2B 24 1 42 Zack Wheeler SP 24 -4 43 Aaron Nola SP 24 -4 44 Zac Gallen SP 23

45 Cedric Mullins OF 23 1 46 Sandy Alcantara SP 23 2 47 Bobby Witt 3B-DH-SS 22 -5 48 Justin Verlander SP 21

49 George Springer DH-OF 21

50 Will Smith C-DH 21

51 Joe Musgrove SP 21 1 52 Devin Williams RP 20

53 Felix Bautista RP 20

54 Michael Harris OF 20 1 55 Jordan Romano RP 20 1 56 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 19 1 57 Shane Bieber SP 19 1 58 Francisco Lindor SS 18

59 Alex Bregman 3B 18 1 60 Manny Machado 3B 18 1 61 J.T. Realmuto C 18 -2 62 Christian Walker 1B 17 1 63 Yu Darvish SP 17 2 64 Starling Marte OF 16 1 65 Mitch Keller SP 16 1 66 Cristian Javier SP 15 -3 67 Clayton Kershaw SP 15

68 Nate Lowe 1B 15

69 Salvador Perez C-DH 15 -1 70 Julio Urias SP 15

71 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 15

72 Dylan Cease SP 15

73 Christian Yelich DH-OF 15

74 Camilo Doval RP 15

75 Bryan Reynolds DH-OF 15 -9 76 Logan Webb SP 15

77 Joe Ryan SP 15

78 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 15

79 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15

80 Nathan Eovaldi SP 15

81 Pablo Lopez SP 15

82 Ryan Pressly RP 15

83 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 15

84 Tommy Edman 2B-OF-SS 15

85 Xander Bogaerts SS 15

86 Logan Gilbert SP 15

87 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 15

88 Adley Rutschman C-DH 15

89 Sean Murphy C-DH 15

90 Daulton Varsho C-OF 15

91 Seiya Suzuki OF 15

92 George Kirby SP 15

93 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B-DH 15 1 94 Brandon Woodruff SP 15

95 Elly De La Cruz 3B-SS 15 9 96 Matt McLain 2B-SS 15 9 97 Dansby Swanson SS 15

98 Jonathan India 2B-DH 15 1 99 Gunnar Henderson 3B-DH-SS 14

100 Steven Kwan OF 14

101 Kenley Jansen RP 14

102 David Bednar RP 14 1 103 Willy Adames SS 14 -1 104 Anthony Santander 1B-DH-OF 14 1 105 Rowdy Tellez 1B-DH 14 1 106 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 13

107 Tyler Glasnow SP 13 1 108 Blake Snell SP 13 5 109 Tim Anderson SS 13 -2 110 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 13 -2 111 Anthony Rizzo 1B 13 1 112 Brandon Nimmo OF 12 1 113 Ian Happ OF 12 1 114 Jeremy Pena SS 11 1 115 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 11 1 116 Carlos Correa SS 10

117 Raisel Iglesias RP 10

118 Hunter Brown RP-SP 10 1 119 Paul Sewald RP 10 1 120 Ty France 1B 10 1 121 Nestor Cortes SP 9

122 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 9

123 Matt Chapman 3B 9 -5 124 Alexis Diaz RP 9

125 J.D. Martinez DH 9

126 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 9

127 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 9

128 Jose Berrios SP 9 4 129 Alex Verdugo OF 9 1 130 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 8 -2 131 Josh Bell 1B-DH 8

132 Sonny Gray SP 8

133 Jesus Luzardo SP 8

134 Charlie Morton SP 8

135 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 8 -7 136 Lance Lynn SP 8

137 Ryan Helsley RP 8

138 Chris Bassitt SP 8 1 139 Josh Jung 3B 7

140 Carlos Rodon SP 7

141 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 7

142 Lucas Giolito SP 7 1 143 Hunter Renfroe OF 6

144 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 6

145 Freddy Peralta SP 6 -7 146 Luis Severino SP 6 1 147 Tony Gonsolin SP 6 1 148 Jordan Westburg SS 6 6 149 Brandon Lowe 2B 6 1 150 Jhoan Duran RP 5

151 Spencer Steer 1B-3B-OF 5 2 152 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 5

153 Jordan Montgomery SP 5

154 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 5

155 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 5

156 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 5 1 157 Jordan Walker 3B-OF 5 2 158 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 5 1 159 Willson Contreras C-DH 5 -1 160 Kris Bryant DH-OF 4 -10 161 David Robertson RP 4

162 Jorge Soler DH-OF 4

163 Justin Turner 1B-3B-DH 4

164 Bobby Miller SP 4

165 William Contreras C-DH 4

166 Cody Bellinger 1B-OF 4

167 Javier Baez SS 4

168 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 4

169 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 4

170 Ezequiel Duran 3B-DH-OF-SS 4 4 171 Amed Rosario SS 4 1 172 Max Fried SP 4 1 173 Henry Davis C-OF 3 3 174 Jorge Polanco 2B 3

175 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3

176 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 3

177 Bryce Miller SP 3

178 Merrill Kelly SP 3

179 Brandon Drury 1B-2B-3B-DH 3 2 180 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 3

181 Jon Gray SP 3

182 Riley Greene OF 3

183 Andrew Heaney SP 3

184 Jarred Kelenic OF 3 -5 185 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 3

186 Clay Holmes RP 3

187 Andrew Chafin RP 3

188 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3

189 Ranger Suarez SP 3 2 190 Andres Gimenez 2B 3 -5 191 Lars Nootbaar OF 3

192 Reid Detmers SP 3 1 193 Christopher Morel 2B-DH-OF 3 3 194 Carlos Estevez RP 3 1 195 Nolan Jones 1B-OF 3 1 196 Marcus Stroman SP 3 1 197 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C-DH 2 -1 198 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 2 -2 199 Zach Eflin SP 2

200 Adam Duvall OF 2 2 201 Francisco Alvarez C 2

202 Royce Lewis 3B-SS 2

203 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 2

204 Ramon Laureano OF 2

205 Bryce Elder SP 2

206 Austin Hays OF 2

207 Jose Alvarado RP 2

208 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 2 -1 209 Peter Fairbanks RP 2

210 Jack Suwinski OF 2 2 211 Taylor Ward OF 2

212 James Outman OF 2 -1 213 Esteury Ruiz OF 2

214 A.J. Puk RP 2

215 Luis Matos OF 2

216 Bryson Stott 2B-SS 2



Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values