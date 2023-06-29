elly-de-la-cruz-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

It's impossible to rank Elly De La Cruz right now for Fantasy Baseball. He's one of the most hyped prospects of the past few years, and he's actually living up to that hype, hitting .296/.352/.510 through the first 20 games of his career – and with a Fantasy-friendly skill set that goes beyond even those impressive triple-slash numbers. 

It was easy to dream on him as a five-category contributor when he got called up, what with the 20 homers and 30 steals in just 85 games between Double-A and Triple-A. But now he's got three homers and eight steals and is the No. 10 hitter in Fantasy since making his debut and has gone from a theoretical star to the real deal. 

But we certainly can't anoint someone as a top-10 player just because they've done it for three weeks, can we? De La Cruz has been outstanding, but it's not as if his game doesn't come without flaws. He's struck out 31% of the time and he's sporting a 63% groundball rate, so even though he hits the ball hard, his expected stats don't nearly back up what he's done to date – a .379 wOBA vs. a .292 expected wOBA. More concerning is his 3-for-21 mark against left-handed pitching with nine strikeouts, an alarming 43% rate!

I'm not actually too worried about those metrics for a player as young and as talented as De La Cruz, especially when there's essentially no chance of a Jordan Walker-esque roster crunch costing him his major-league spot. The Reds are going to ride De La Cruz through whatever bumps there are along the road, and I have little doubt that he's going to be able to overcome them and become a high-end Fantasy player.

Those are nitpicks for a 21-year-old, but you have to pick nits when you're talking about whether De La Cruz belongs in the elite tier of Fantasy players. He may very well, but I can't rank him that way just yet. 

He's not far off, however, especially in Rotisserie leagues. I have him as my No. 38 player right now, and while that might not be as high as some are willing to rank him, it's pretty lofty company. It puts him in a similar tier as the likes of Randy Arozarena and Manny Machado, both of whom have pretty lengthy track records as high-level Fantasy options; he's right behind Wander Franco, whose track record isn't much longer, but who certainly has flashed similar upside and with a comparable pedigree. 

Of course, if I had De La Cruz, I wouldn't give him up for Machado right now, and I'd have to think long and hard about it for Franco and Arozarena. There's some FOMO involved in trading De La Cruz, too, because if what he's shown so far is at all real, he's a first-round pick next season. There's probably regression coming, but if there isn't he's a five-category contributor with top-of-league upside in at least one. His likeliest outcome sees some regression, potentially quite a bit, but his high-end outcome is something only a handful of players can match, and you're playing with house money after adding him off waivers. 

Which is why it's so hard to figure out how to value him. Ranking him as a top-40 player is aggressive, certainly, but I'd guess most reading this probably don't think it's aggressive enough. But I can't bring myself to rank him as high as you might like – there's considerable downside here.

Which is all to say: You might be stuck with Elly De La Cruz if you've got him. Lucky you. 

Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading into Week 15: 

H2H Points league Trade Values

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF48
2Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
3Fernando TatisOF-SS46
4Shohei OhtaniDH-SP461
5Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS43
6Juan SotoOF41
7Bo BichetteSS412
8Freddie Freeman1B381
9Rafael Devers3B381
10Julio RodriguezOF38
11Kyle TuckerOF37-1
12Mike TroutOF371
13Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH36
14Trea TurnerSS36
15Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH36
16Bryce HarperDH36
17Corey SeagerDH-SS368
18Marcus Semien2B364
19Pete Alonso1B-DH36
20Corbin CarrollOF338
21Austin Riley3B33-1
22Gerrit ColeSP33
23Matt Olson1B32-1
24Spencer StriderRP-SP32
25Yordan AlvarezDH-OF31
26Shane McClanahanSP29
27Aaron JudgeDH-OF28-18
28Corbin BurnesSP28
29Randy ArozarenaDH-OF28
30Max ScherzerSP28
31Nolan Arenado3B-DH28
32Kevin GausmanSP28
33Jose Altuve2B28
34Wander FrancoSS283
35Luis RobertOF283
36Framber ValdezSP25
37Kyle SchwarberDH-OF251
38Luis CastilloSP251
39Emmanuel ClaseRP251
40Josh HaderRP241
41Ozzie Albies2B241
42Zack WheelerSP24-4
43Aaron NolaSP24-4
44Zac GallenSP23
45Cedric MullinsOF231
46Sandy AlcantaraSP232
47Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS22-5
48Justin VerlanderSP21
49George SpringerDH-OF21
50Will SmithC-DH21
51Joe MusgroveSP211
52Devin WilliamsRP20
53Felix BautistaRP20
54Michael HarrisOF201
55Jordan RomanoRP201
56Adolis GarciaDH-OF191
57Shane BieberSP191
58Francisco LindorSS18
59Alex Bregman3B181
60Manny Machado3B181
61J.T. RealmutoC18-2
62Christian Walker1B171
63Yu DarvishSP172
64Starling MarteOF161
65Mitch KellerSP161
66Cristian JavierSP15-3
67Clayton KershawSP15
68Nate Lowe1B15
69Salvador PerezC-DH15-1
70Julio UriasSP15
71Max Muncy2B-3B-DH15
72Dylan CeaseSP15
73Christian YelichDH-OF15
74Camilo DovalRP15
75Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF15-9
76Logan WebbSP15
77Joe RyanSP15
78Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
79Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
80Nathan EovaldiSP15
81Pablo LopezSP15
82Ryan PresslyRP15
83Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
84Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS15
85Xander BogaertsSS15
86Logan GilbertSP15
87Jazz Chisholm2B-OF15
88Adley RutschmanC-DH15
89Sean MurphyC-DH15
90Daulton VarshoC-OF15
91Seiya SuzukiOF15
92George KirbySP15
93Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH151
94Brandon WoodruffSP15
95Elly De La Cruz3B-SS159
96Matt McLain2B-SS159
97Dansby SwansonSS15
98Jonathan India2B-DH151
99Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS14
100Steven KwanOF14
101Kenley JansenRP14
102David BednarRP141
103Willy AdamesSS14-1
104Anthony Santander1B-DH-OF141
105Rowdy Tellez1B-DH141
106Nick CastellanosDH-OF13
107Tyler GlasnowSP131
108Blake SnellSP135
109Tim AndersonSS13-2
110Nico Hoerner2B-SS13-2
111Anthony Rizzo1B131
112Brandon NimmoOF121
113Ian HappOF121
114Jeremy PenaSS111
115Ketel Marte2B-DH111
116Carlos CorreaSS10
117Raisel IglesiasRP10
118Hunter BrownRP-SP101
119Paul SewaldRP101
120Ty France1B101
121Nestor CortesSP9
122Masataka YoshidaDH-OF9
123Matt Chapman3B9-5
124Alexis DiazRP9
125J.D. MartinezDH9
126Thairo Estrada2B-SS9
127Jose Abreu1B-DH9
128Jose BerriosSP94
129Alex VerdugoOF91
130Giancarlo StantonDH-OF8-2
131Josh Bell1B-DH8
132Sonny GraySP8
133Jesus LuzardoSP8
134Charlie MortonSP8
135Gleyber Torres2B-DH8-7
136Lance LynnSP8
137Ryan HelsleyRP8
138Chris BassittSP81
139Josh Jung3B7
140Carlos RodonSP7
141Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH7
142Lucas GiolitoSP71
143Hunter RenfroeOF6
144Ryan McMahon2B-3B6
145Freddy PeraltaSP6-7
146Luis SeverinoSP61
147Tony GonsolinSP61
148Jordan WestburgSS66
149Brandon Lowe2B61
150Jhoan DuranRP5
151Spencer Steer1B-3B-OF52
152Josh Naylor1B-DH5
153Jordan MontgomerySP5
154Alec Bohm1B-3B5
155Lourdes GurrielDH-OF5
156Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF51
157Jordan Walker3B-OF52
158Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH51
159Willson ContrerasC-DH5-1
160Kris BryantDH-OF4-10
161David RobertsonRP4
162Jorge SolerDH-OF4
163Justin Turner1B-3B-DH4
164Bobby MillerSP4
165William ContrerasC-DH4
166Cody Bellinger1B-OF4
167Javier BaezSS4
168Ke'Bryan Hayes3B4
169C.J. Cron1B-DH4
170Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS44
171Amed RosarioSS41
172Max FriedSP41
173Henry DavisC-OF33
174Jorge Polanco2B3
175Jake Cronenworth1B-2B3
176Jeff McNeil2B-OF3
177Bryce MillerSP3
178Merrill KellySP3
179Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH32
180Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH3
181Jon GraySP3
182Riley GreeneOF3
183Andrew HeaneySP3
184Jarred KelenicOF3-5
185Joey Gallo1B-OF3
186Clay HolmesRP3
187Andrew ChafinRP3
188Ezequiel TovarSS3
189Ranger SuarezSP32
190Andres Gimenez2B3-5
191Lars NootbaarOF3
192Reid DetmersSP31
193Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF33
194Carlos EstevezRP31
195Nolan Jones1B-OF31
196Marcus StromanSP31
197Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH2-1
198MJ MelendezC-DH-OF2-2
199Zach EflinSP2
200Adam DuvallOF22
201Francisco AlvarezC2
202Royce Lewis3B-SS2
203Whit Merrifield2B-OF2
204Ramon LaureanoOF2
205Bryce ElderSP2
206Austin HaysOF2
207Jose AlvaradoRP2
208Alejandro KirkC-DH2-1
209Peter FairbanksRP2
210Jack SuwinskiOF22
211Taylor WardOF2
212James OutmanOF2-1
213Esteury RuizOF2
214A.J. PukRP2
215Luis MatosOF2
216Bryson Stott2B-SS2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values 

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Fernando TatisOF-SS43
3Shohei OhtaniDH-SP42
4Jose Ramirez3B-DH41
5Bo BichetteSS352
6Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS353
7Freddie Freeman1B35
8Juan SotoOF351
9Julio RodriguezOF35
10Rafael Devers3B332
11Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH321
12Bryce HarperDH312
13Corbin CarrollOF292
14Trea TurnerSS31
15Mike TroutOF29
16Kyle TuckerOF29-2
17Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS27-2
18Austin Riley3B27
19Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH323
20Matt Olson1B27
21Yordan AlvarezDH-OF27
22Gerrit ColeSP26
23Marcus Semien2B26
24Aaron JudgeDH-OF25-15
25Spencer StriderRP-SP24
26Pete Alonso1B-DH24
27Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24
28Corey SeagerDH-SS24
29Shane McClanahanSP24
30Nolan Arenado3B-DH23
31Jose Altuve2B23
32Corbin BurnesSP22
33Max ScherzerSP22
34Wander FrancoSS21
35Kevin GausmanSP21
36Luis RobertOF21
37Luis CastilloSP21
38Framber ValdezSP211
39Elly De La Cruz3B-SS217
40Manny Machado3B20
41Kyle SchwarberDH-OF20
42Adolis GarciaDH-OF201
43Josh HaderRP201
44Zac GallenSP19
45Ozzie Albies2B191
46Emmanuel ClaseRP192
47Cedric MullinsOF181
48Sandy AlcantaraSP17
49Justin VerlanderSP17
50Aaron NolaSP17-4
51Zack WheelerSP16-4
52George SpringerDH-OF16
53Joe MusgroveSP16
54Felix BautistaRP16
55Devin WilliamsRP16
56Will SmithC-DH16
57J.T. RealmutoC16
58Mitch KellerSP15
59Michael HarrisOF15
60Yu DarvishSP15
61Jordan RomanoRP15
62Jazz Chisholm2B-OF15
63Salvador PerezC-DH15
64Starling MarteOF15
65Nate Lowe1B15
66Alex Bregman3B15
67Francisco LindorSS15
68Gleyber Torres2B-DH15
69Christian Walker1B15
70Christian YelichDH-OF15
71Clayton KershawSP15
72Shane BieberSP15
73Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
74Camilo DovalRP15
75Joe RyanSP15
76Seiya SuzukiOF15
77Max Muncy2B-3B-DH15
78Logan WebbSP15
79Nathan EovaldiSP15
80Dylan CeaseSP15
81Adley RutschmanC-DH151
82Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF15-6
83Daulton VarshoC-OF15
84Jonathan India2B-DH15
85Ryan PresslyRP151
86Pablo LopezSP151
87Logan GilbertSP14
88Cristian JavierSP14
89George KirbySP14
90Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS14
91Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS14
92Teoscar HernandezDH-OF14
93Julio UriasSP14
94Byron BuxtonDH-OF14
95Nick CastellanosDH-OF14
96Xander BogaertsSS14-1
97Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH14
98Matt McLain2B-SS144
99Masataka YoshidaDH-OF141
100Sean MurphyC-DH141
101Willy AdamesSS14-1
102Dansby SwansonSS14-1
103Tim AndersonSS14-1
104Nico Hoerner2B-SS13-1
105Anthony Santander1B-DH-OF13
106Thairo Estrada2B-SS13
107David BednarRP13
108Ty France1B13
109Kris BryantDH-OF131
110Jeremy PenaSS131
111Kenley JansenRP12
112Matt Chapman3B12
113Anthony Rizzo1B12
114Brandon NimmoOF12
115Tyler GlasnowSP12
116Alex VerdugoOF12
117Ketel Marte2B-DH12
118Alexis DiazRP121
119J.D. MartinezDH121
120Brandon WoodruffSP11-3
121Ian HappOF11
122Rowdy Tellez1B-DH11
123Giancarlo StantonDH-OF11-3
124Raisel IglesiasRP11
125Carlos CorreaSS111
126Paul SewaldRP111
127Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF10
128Blake SnellSP10
129Charlie MortonSP10
130Josh Naylor1B-DH10
131Chris BassittSP101
132Josh Jung3B101
133Steven KwanOF10-3
134Lourdes GurrielDH-OF9
135Ryan McMahon2B-3B9
136Jose Abreu1B-DH9
137Josh Bell1B-DH9
138Esteury RuizOF9
139Jesus LuzardoSP9
140Sonny GraySP9
141Hunter RenfroeOF9
142Lucas GiolitoSP9
143Amed RosarioSS9
144David RobertsonRP9
145Nestor CortesSP9
146Spencer Steer1B-3B-OF93
147Jhoan DuranRP91
148Tony GonsolinSP91
149Hunter BrownRP-SP8
150Justin Turner1B-3B-DH8
151Bobby MillerSP81
152Bryce MillerSP81
153Carlos RodonSP81
154Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH7
155Jeff McNeil2B-OF7
156Lance LynnSP7
157Freddy PeraltaSP7-4
158Javier BaezSS7
159Carlos EstevezRP7
160Jorge SolerDH-OF7
161Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS72
162Jordan Walker3B-OF77
163Royce Lewis3B-SS7
164Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH7
165Ke'Bryan Hayes3B7
166James PaxtonSP7
167Cody Bellinger1B-OF71
168Jordan MontgomerySP6
169Jose BerriosSP6
170C.J. Cron1B-DH6
171Jon GraySP6
172Merrill KellySP6
173Willson ContrerasC-DH6
174William ContrerasC-DH6
175Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF6
176Jordan WestburgSS66
177Marcus StromanSP61
178Jarred KelenicOF6-3
179Riley GreeneOF6
180Jake Cronenworth1B-2B6
181Will SmithRP6
182Andres Gimenez2B6-5
183Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH63
184Zach EflinSP6
185Nolan Jones1B-OF6
186Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH6
187Joshua LoweDH-OF66
188Andrew HeaneySP6
189Austin HaysOF6
190Max FriedSP5
191Whit Merrifield2B-OF5
192Michael ConfortoDH-OF5
193Jorge Polanco2B5
194Luis SeverinoSP5
195Joc PedersonDH-OF5-1
196Ranger SuarezSP53
197Brandon Lowe2B5
198Jack SuwinskiOF51
199Scott BarlowRP5
200Evan PhillipsRP5
201Adam DuvallOF55
202Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH5
203MJ MelendezC-DH-OF5
204Lars NootbaarOF51
205Francisco AlvarezC4
206Ezequiel TovarSS4
209Clay HolmesRP4
210Giovanny GallegosRP4
211Bryce ElderSP4
212Luis MatosOF4
213Andrew ChafinRP4
214Harrison BaderOF4
215Jorge MateoSS4
216Eduardo RodriguezSP4
217Reid DetmersSP4
218James OutmanOF4-1
219Alex LangeRP4
220Joey Gallo1B-OF4-1
221Craig KimbrelRP41
222Miles MikolasSP3
223Isaac Paredes1B-2B-3B3
224Jake FraleyDH-OF3
225A.J. PukRP3
226Kodai SengaSP3
227Taylor WardOF3
228Michael KopechSP3
229Eury PerezSP3
230Tarik SkubalSP33
231Charlie BlackmonDH-OF3
233Peter FairbanksRP3
234Bryson Stott2B-SS3
235TJ FriedlOF3
236Cal RaleighC-DH3
237Bryan De La CruzOF3
238Randal GrichukDH-OF3
239Spencer Torkelson1B3
240Edward CabreraSP3
166Alec Bohm1B-3B2
207Ryan HelsleyRP2
241Emmet SheehanSP22
242Tyler O'NeillOF2
243Chris Taylor2B-3B-OF-SS2
244Travis d'ArnaudC-DH2
245Jose SiriOF2
246Tanner BibeeSP2
247Gavin WilliamsSP2
248Eugenio Suarez3B2-4