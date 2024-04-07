We've had some pretty awesome pitcher breakouts in the early going of the Fantasy Baseball season, but you'd be forgiven for not being excited about the state of starting pitcher after the first 11 days of the season. Because the attrition rate has just been absolutely ridiculous so far.

At this point, you surely know the names, but if not, here's an (incomplete!) recap: Spencer Strider, on the IL with UCL damage; Gerrit Cole, out since the spring with elbow inflammation; Justin Steele, hamstring; Eury Perez and Shane Bieber, both having Tommy John surgery. And that's just from the top 30 in SP ADP. That's not counting Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Walker Buehler, Bryan Woo, Eduardo Rodriguez, Braxton Garrett, or Kyle Bradish, among others, who opened the season on the IL.

And it's certainly not counting the likes of Kevin Gausman or Max Fried, who have been ineffective early on while dealing with worrying diminished velocity, but who are, as far as we know, currently healthy. Nor is it counting Shohei Ohtani, Sandy Alcantara, Jacob deGrom, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Jeffrey Springs, Shane McClanahan, or Robbie Ray, all of whom are currently recovering from Tommy John surgery and may not pitch this season.

Attrition is always a big part of the pitching landscape, but it feels like it's been worse than ever over the past year or so. And, with Strider out for an indeterminate amount of time and Bieber and Perez requiring Tommy John surgery this week, things are getting significantly worse, not better. So, as we take a look at the top waiver-wire targets ahead of Week 3, we have to look at the starting pitcher position first.

We'll start with some shallow-league targets who probably need to be more rostered than they are, then focus on some short-term streamers, before turning our attention to some deeper-league targets who might not be able to help right now, but who have the upside to at least start to make up for what you've lost with those big-name pitchers.

Of course, it goes without saying that every single pitcher written about below has an implied, "If he stays healthy …" tacked on to the end of every write-up at this point.

10- or 12-team targets

Mackenzie Gore, Nationals (67%) – I wrote about Gore's first start, where he showcased both increased velocity and an improved changeup, and he kept rolling in his second start against the Phillies Sunday. I think many Fantasy players are hesitant to buy in, given his underwhelming 2023, but I'm excited about what Gore has shown so far and think he can be a must-start guy.

Tanner Houck, Red Sox (67%) – Houck seems much more confident in his splitter this season, and adding a second very good secondary pitch could help him take off. I'm impressed.

Luis Severino, Mets (72%) – Severino's second start went a lot better than his first, and he now has 13 strikeouts to two walks in 10 innings of work. His slider still isn't where it needs to be, either, so there's room for even more improvement if he figures that out.

Zack Littell, Rays (71%) – Littell doesn't have huge swing and miss stuff, but he's got terrific command, a very good team backing him up, and a 3.58 ERA in 106 innings since joining the Rays. He's got good matchups against the Angels in his next two starts and should be a solid option moving forward.

Luis Gil, Yankees (62%) – Gil hasn't been able to get through the fifth inning in either of his starts so far, so he might belong more in the "long-term upside" category below. But he's looked really impressive so far and might have three legit swing-and-miss pitches if his changeup can play up consistently like it did Sunday, when he had four whiffs on nine swings against the Blue Jays. His next three starts should come against the Guardians, Rays, and A's, which is a pretty good stretch to get him in your lineup for.

Slightly deeper streamers

Looking for longer-term upside