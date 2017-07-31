Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Picking up pieces from trade deadline, and buying into Luis Castillo and Kevin Gausman

We'll have ongoing coverage of the trade deadline's biggest moves all day Monday, but don't be surprised if there isn't a ton of action. We've already seen some big moves go down in the week leading up to the deadline, and there are only a few big names left on the market.

Sunday's Jonathan Lucroy trade to the Colorado Rockies got its own stand-alone piece, but that wasn't the only relevant deal to go through over the weekend. Let's take a look at some of the Fantasy fallout of some of the other moves before looking at the rest of the weekend's waiver-wire must-adds.

Detroit Tigers acquire Jeimer Candelaria and Isaac Paredes; Chicago Cubs acquire Justin Wilson and Alex Avila

We'll see if Candelario gets the call for the Tigers soon, because it doesn't look like he has much left to prove in Triple-A. He has spent 157 games at Triple-A Iowa of the Pacific Coast League, hitting .298/.388/.524, with 21 homers and 49 doubles. With the way the ball is traveling in the majors, he could have 25-homer upside as a big-leaguer, but the Tigers will have to make a decision to play him over Nicholas Castellanos if we are going to see him this season.



If we ever see Paredes in the majors, it won't be for quite some time. He might be worth owning in Dynasty leagues, because his .264/.343/.401 line is more impressive when you consider he is an 18-year-old in full-season A-Ball.



Wilson will be a setup man in Chicago, and should be a very good one, but won't have much Fantasy value in that role. Go ahead and drop him.



Just what we needed, a Fantasy relevant catcher losing his job. Avila should back up Willson Contreras , but the Cubs have been very willing to play Contreras nearly every day because he has been one of their best players this season. Don't expect Avila to play much.

Shane Greene has to be the favorite for saves in Detroit with Wilson out of the picture. He has struggled with his command, walking 4.8 per nine this season, but he nonetheless has a 2.74 ERA thanks to good homer prevention numbers, as well as 9.8 K/9. He's worth an add in Roto leagues.



New York Mets acquire A.J. Ramos to N.Y. Mets; Miami Marlins acquire Merandy Gonzalez and Ricardo Cespedes

Ramos may just end up a closer again, with Addison Reed apparently heading to the Red Sox. Ramos is a bit shaky at times, with command that can come and go, but he has a career 2.82 ERA with well over a strikeout per inning. Ramos should remain Fantasy relevant with Reed going, so let's hope you didn't give up on him just yet.



Cespedes and Gonzalez might be top-10 prospects in the Marlins system, which probably says more about the state of the Marlins' system than anything else. Gonzalez may see Double-A before the end of the season, while Cespedes looks to be two-to-three years away, in a best-case scenario. Neither has much value, even in Dynasty formats.


