The baseball community is incredibly excited about Oneil Cruz's potential, and that goes for the Fantasy Baseball world as well. You can see that reflected in my latest trade values charts, where Cruz jumps up to a 4 value in H2H points leagues and a 7 in Roto despite not having accomplished all that much in the majors. Which is to say, if you were going to trade him right now, you need to get a decent return for him.

That's not to say trading him might not be a bad idea right now. We've seen big-name prospects struggle quite a bit over the past few seasons after getting called up, and while Cruz's minor-league track record doesn't feature as many strikeouts as you might think given his 6-foot-7 frame, there's still quite a bit of swing-and-miss risk here. If you had traded Jo Adell or Jarred Kelenic (or Alex Kiriloff, or any number of other top prospects in recent years) right when they got called up, you almost certainly came out well ahead. So, you should always consider that as a possibility.

That being said, there's also value in acquiring any player before they break out, assuming they have star potential. Cruz does, and if he lives up to that potential, he could very well be a 30-plus homer, 20-plus steal guy who doesn't hurt you in batting average. Buying now gives you an opportunity to buy that potential before it's realized.

Before we get to this week's updated trade values, here are five other players I'd be looking to buy in trades right now before they start producing like the stars I think they can be:

Lucas Giolito – Giolito's ERA is up to 5.40 for the season, exactly double what it was when he went on the COVID IL in mid-May. He's especially struggled over the past five starts, allowing 27 runs in 25.2 innings of work, with nine home runs allowed in that stretch. Giolito's velocity is down a bit during this stretch, and I do wonder if the COVID stint isn't what derailed him, given how much worse he's been since. I've moved Giolito down in my rankings given his struggles, but he's also the kind of guy who can move up quickly if he figures things out. I'm confident he will, and would be willing to buy at his presently discounted price.

Marcell Ozuna – Ozuna didn't hit well last season, so he's now sporting a pretty paltry .223 batting average over the past two seasons. There's still been some pop – 20 homers in 114 games, including 13 in 66 this season – but overall, he just hasn't been productive enough. But, the thing is, while his quality of contact metrics weren't particularly impressive – he had a .347 expected wOBA, his lowest since 2016 – he's more or less looked like himself so far in 2022, with a .280 expected average and .563 expected slugging percentage. The rest of the Braves lineup has been heating up, and I expect Ozuna will join them soon enough.

Hunter Greene – After he was touched up for three runs Thursday against the Dodgers, Greene's ERA is up to 5.66 for the season, as homers have been a persistent problem for Greene. However, he's still someone I want on my teams if I can get him because homers really are the only issue he's got. That'll continue to be true given his massive flyball tendencies, but I also don't think his 19.8% HR/FB rate is going to continue, and I really do have faith in Greene's stuff. There are going to be times when Greene struggles like he did Thursday, and you might want to avoid him against the tougher lineups out there. But, he's got two dominant swing-and-miss offerings and I still believe there's going to come a point where things click and he puts together a dominant stretch as a result.

Ke'Bryan Hayes – Hopefully Hayes managed to avoid a serious injury after a collision at home plate Thursday because there's so much to like about the way he is swinging the bat this season. His surface-level numbers are pretty middling, but he ranks in the 91st percentile in average exit velocity and 93rd in hard-hit rate, with expected stats based on his quality of contact that suggest better days are coming. If Hayes is healthy, I think there's room for him to blossom into a tremendous player, with 20-20 potential and a plus batting average.

Gavin Lux – Lux is showing big signs of improvement so far in June. He's cut his chase rate to 21.2% while upping his contact rate on pitches in the strike zone to 90.9%. That's helped lead to a 31% line drive rate, a 45.2% hard-hit rate, and a 7.1% barrel rate, all of which represent improvements over his season-long numbers. The power production has been nonexistent for Lux, who has just two homers on the season, but if he can keep hitting the ball hard, that should turn around, as well. I've been skeptical of Lux in the past, but he's shown enough growth against lefties – 10.5% walk rate, 20.8% strikeout rate – that I'm starting to get more interested. His numbers in June are pretty good, but there's room for him to grow even beyond that if he taps into some more power.

Week 12 Rotisserie Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B 41 3B-DH 2 Mike Trout, LAA, CF 41 OF 3 Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF 41 DH-OF 4 Trea Turner, LAD, SS 41 2B-SS 5 Juan Soto, WAS, RF 41 OF 6 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B 39 1B-DH 7 Aaron Judge, NYY, RF 39 DH-OF 8 Bryce Harper, PHI, RF 36 DH-OF 9 Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH 36 DH-SP 10 Manny Machado, SD, 3B 36 3B-DH 11 Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B 34 1B 12 Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF 34 OF 13 Bo Bichette, TOR, SS 34 SS 14 Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP 34 SP 15 Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP 34 SP 16 Justin Verlander, HOU, SP 34 SP 17 Luis Robert, CHW, CF 34 OF 18 Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH 34 DH-OF 19 Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B 34 3B 20 Mookie Betts, LAD, RF 34 OF 21 Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP 31 SP 22 Carlos Rodon, SF, SP 31 SP 23 Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS 26 SS 24 George Springer, TOR, CF 26 DH-OF 25 Tim Anderson, CHW, SS 26 SS 26 Byron Buxton, MIN, CF 26 DH-OF 27 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF 26 OF 28 Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B 26 1B-DH 29 Matt Olson, ATL, 1B 26 1B 30 Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP 26 SP 31 Starling Marte, NYM, CF 26 OF 32 Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF 26 DH-OF 33 Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B 25 2B 34 Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF 25 OF 35 Trevor Story, BOS, SS 25 2B-SS 36 Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP 25 SP 37 Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS 20 SS 38 Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B 24 1B-DH 39 Austin Riley, ATL, 3B 24 3B 40 Corey Seager, TEX, SS 24 SS 41 Shane McClanahan, TB, SP 20 SP 42 Aaron Nola, PHI, SP 20 SP 43 Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B 20 2B-SS 44 Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF 20 OF 45 Ketel Marte, ARI, CF 20 2B-OF 46 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH 20 DH-OF 47 J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH 20 DH-OF 48 Josh Hader, MIL, RP 20 RP 49 Julio Urias, LAD, SP 20 SP 50 Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP 19 RP 51 Wander Franco, TB, SS 19 DH-SS 52 Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF 19 DH-OF 53 Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B 19 1B-DH 54 Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B 18 3B-DH 55 Max Fried, ATL, SP 18 SP 56 Shane Bieber, CLE, SP 18 SP 57 Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B 17 2B-SS 58 Tommy Edman, STL, 2B 17 2B-OF-SS 59 Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B 17 2B-DH-OF 60 Christian Yelich, MIL, LF 18 DH-OF 61 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF 18 DH-OF 62 Dylan Cease, CHW, SP 16 SP 63 Max Scherzer, NYM, SP 16 SP 64 Bobby Witt, KC, SS 16 3B-SS 65 Salvador Perez, KC, C 16 C-DH 66 Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP 16 SP 67 Joe Musgrove, SD, SP 16 SP 68 Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP 15 RP 69 Carlos Correa, MIN, SS 15 SS 70 Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP 15 SP 71 Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP 15 RP 72 Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP 14 RP 73 Robbie Ray, SEA, SP 14 SP 74 C.J. Cron, COL, 1B 13 1B-DH 75 Alek Manoah, TOR, SP 13 SP 76 Frankie Montas, OAK, SP 12 SP 77 Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B 12 1B 78 Logan Webb, SF, SP 12 SP 79 Fernando Tatis, SD, SS 16 OF-SS 80 Luis Severino, NYY, RP 12 RP-SP 81 Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B 12 2B 82 Randy Arozarena, TB, LF 12 DH-OF 83 Josh Bell, WAS, 1B 12 1B 84 Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP 12 SP 85 Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP 12 SP 86 Joey Votto, CIN, 1B 12 1B-DH 87 Jordan Romano, TOR, RP 12 RP 88 Tarik Skubal, DET, SP 12 SP 89 Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP 12 RP 90 Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH 12 DH-OF 91 Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP 11 RP 92 Yu Darvish, SD, SP 11 SP 93 Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B 11 3B 94 Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP 10 SP 95 Willson Contreras, CHC, C 10 C-DH 96 Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF 10 OF 97 J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C 9 C 98 Will Smith, LAD, C 9 C-DH 99 Framber Valdez, HOU, SP 9 SP 100 Kris Bryant, COL, LF 9 3B-OF 101 Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF 9 DH-OF 102 Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF 9 OF 103 Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF 9 OF 104 Taylor Ward, LAA, RF 9 OF 105 Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS 9 SS 106 Alek Thomas, ARI, CF 9 OF 107 Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF 9 C-DH-OF 108 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B 8 1B-DH-OF 109 Willy Adames, MIL, SS 8 SS 110 Taylor Rogers, SD, RP 8 RP 111 Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP 8 RP 112 Sean Manaea, SD, SP 8 SP 113 Kyle Wright, ATL, SP 8 SP 114 Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH 8 DH 115 Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF 8 OF 116 Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF 8 OF 117 Jesse Winker, SEA, LF 8 DH-OF 118 Justin Turner, LAD, 3B 8 3B-DH 119 Jon Berti, MIA, 3B 8 2B-3B-OF-SS 120 Ian Happ, CHC, LF 8 DH-OF 121 Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF 8 1B-DH-OF 122 Javier Baez, DET, SS 7 2B-SS 123 Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS 7 SS 124 Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B 7 2B-SS 125 Ty France, SEA, 1B 7 1B-2B-DH 126 Jonathan India, CIN, 2B 7 2B 127 Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP 7 SP 128 Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP 7 SP 129 Jose Berrios, TOR, SP 7 SP 130 Zac Gallen, ARI, SP 7 SP 131 Luis Castillo, CIN, SP 7 SP 132 MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP 7 SP 133 Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP 7 SP 134 Charlie Morton, ATL, SP 7 SP 135 Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP 7 SP 136 Spencer Strider, ATL, RP 7 RP-SP 137 Lance Lynn, CHW, SP 7 SP 138 Mike Clevinger, SD, SP 7 SP 139 George Kirby, SEA, SP 7 SP 140 David Bednar, PIT, RP 7 RP 141 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B 7 3B 142 Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF 7 OF 143 Jorge Soler, MIA, RF 7 DH-OF 144 Riley Greene, DET, CF 7 OF 145 Tommy Pham, CIN, LF 7 DH-OF 146 Shane Baz, TB, SP 7 SP 147 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF 7 1B-DH-OF 148 Randal Grichuk, COL, CF 6 OF 149 Michael Harris, ATL, CF 6 OF 150 Hunter Greene, CIN, SP 6 SP 151 Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP 6 SP 152 Michael Kopech, CHW, RP 6 RP-SP 153 Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS 6 SS 154 Blake Snell, SD, SP 6 SP 155 Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP 6 SP 156 Jack Flaherty, STL, SP 6 SP 157 Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF 6 DH-OF 158 Austin Hays, BAL, LF 6 OF 159 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP 6 SP 160 Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B 6 2B-DH 161 Myles Straw, CLE, CF 6 OF 162 Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF 6 OF 163 Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B 6 1B-2B-SS 164 Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS 6 2B-SS 165 Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B 6 2B-SS 166 Chris Taylor, LAD, CF 5 2B-OF-SS 167 Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP 5 SP 168 Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B 5 1B 169 Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B 5 3B 170 Luis Garcia, HOU, SP 5 SP 171 Adam Wainwright, STL, SP 5 SP 172 Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP 5 SP 173 Christian Walker, ARI, 1B 5 1B-DH 174 Robbie Grossman, DET, LF 5 OF 175 Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B 5 1B-2B-3B-DH-OF 176 Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C 5 C-DH 177 Eric Lauer, MIL, SP 5 SP 178 Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP 5 SP 179 Chris Sale, BOS, SP 5 SP 180 Sonny Gray, MIN, SP 5 SP 181 Tylor Megill, NYM, SP 5 SP 182 Joc Pederson, SF, LF 5 DH-OF 183 Ian Anderson, ATL, SP 5 SP 184 Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP 5 SP 185 Luke Voit, SD, 1B 5 1B-DH 186 Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF 5 1B-DH-OF 187 Connor Joe, COL, LF 5 1B-DH-OF 188 Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF 5 DH-OF 189 Jarren Duran, BOS, CF 5 OF 190 Joey Gallo, NYY, RF 5 OF 191 Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B 5 1B 192 Walker Buehler, LAD, SP 5 SP 193 Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B 5 3B-DH 194 Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B 5 3B 195 DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B 5 1B-2B-3B 196 Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B 5 2B-SS 197 Gavin Lux, LAD, SS 5 2B-OF-SS 198 Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B 5 1B 199 David Robertson, CHC, RP 5 RP 200 Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF 5 OF 201 Clay Holmes, NYY, RP 5 RP 202 Harrison Bader, STL, CF 5 OF 203 Joe Ryan, MIN, SP 5 SP 204 Alex Cobb, SF, SP 5 SP 205 Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP 5 SP 206 Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF 5 OF 207 Joshua Lowe, TB, RF 5 DH-OF 208 Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF 5 1B-OF 209 Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B 5 3B-DH-SS 210 Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF 5 OF 211 Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B 5 3B 212 Josh Naylor, CLE, RF 5 1B-DH-OF 213 Jurickson Profar, SD, LF 5 1B-OF 214 Austin Meadows, DET, LF 5 DH-OF 215 Max Kepler, MIN, RF 5 OF 216 Brandon Belt, SF, 1B 5 1B-DH 217 Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP 5 SP 218 Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B 5 1B 219 Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP 5 RP 220 Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP 5 SP 221 Cristian Javier, HOU, RP 5 RP-SP 222 Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF 5 OF 223 Dylan Carlson, STL, RF 5 OF 224 Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C 5 C 225 Luis Urias, MIL, 3B 4 2B-3B-SS 226 Adley Rutschman, BAL, C 4 C-DH 227 Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS 4 2B-SS 228 Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP 4 RP 229 Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP 4 RP 230 Ryan Helsley, STL, RP 4 RP 231 Mark Canha, NYM, LF 4 OF 232 Akil Baddoo, DET, CF 4 OF 233 Gregory Soto, DET, RP 4 RP 234 Camilo Doval, SF, RP 4 RP 235 Adam Duvall, ATL, RF 4 OF 236 Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP 4 SP 237 Martin Perez, TEX, SP 4 RP-SP 238 Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP 4 RP-SP 239 Trent Grisham, SD, CF 4 OF 240 Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B 3 2B-SS 241 Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B 3 2B 242 Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP 3 SP 243 Christopher Morel, CHC, CF 3 2B-OF 244 Max Muncy, LAD, 1B 3 1B-2B-3B-DH 245 Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP 3 SP 246 Anthony Santander, BAL, RF 3 DH-OF 247 Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP 3 SP 248 Jo Adell, LAA, LF 3 OF 249 Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B 3 2B-3B-SS 250 Mark Melancon, ARI, RP 3 RP 251 Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B 3 1B-DH 252 Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF 3 OF 253 Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C 3 1B-C 254 Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B 3 2B-OF 255 A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF 3 OF 256 Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF 3 OF 257 Michael Brantley, HOU, LF 3 DH-OF 258 Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B 3 1B 259 Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP 3 RP-SP 260 Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP 3 RP-SP 261 Brandon Crawford, SF, SS 3 SS 262 Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF 3 2B-OF 263 Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP 3 SP 264 Ross Stripling, TOR, SP 3 SP 265 Josiah Gray, WAS, SP 3 SP 266 Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP 3 RP-SP 267 Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP 2 SP 268 Jake Junis, SF, RP 2 RP-SP 269 Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B 2 1B-DH-OF 270 Juan Yepez, STL, 1B 2 1B-DH-OF 271 Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B 2 2B-3B 272 Owen Miller, CLE, 2B 2 1B-2B-DH 273 Josh Staumont, KC, RP 2 RP 274 Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP 2 SP 275 Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP 2 SP 276 Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B 2 2B-3B-DH 277 Alex Wood, SF, SP 2 SP 278 Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B 2 1B-2B 279 Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B 2 2B 280 Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP 2 SP 281 Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF 2 OF

Week 12 H2H Trade Values

