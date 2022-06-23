lucas-giolito-usatsi-white-sox.jpg
USATSI

The baseball community is incredibly excited about Oneil Cruz's potential, and that goes for the Fantasy Baseball world as well. You can see that reflected in my latest trade values charts, where Cruz jumps up to a 4 value in H2H points leagues and a 7 in Roto despite not having accomplished all that much in the majors. Which is to say, if you were going to trade him right now, you need to get a decent return for him. 

That's not to say trading him might not be a bad idea right now. We've seen big-name prospects struggle quite a bit over the past few seasons after getting called up, and while Cruz's minor-league track record doesn't feature as many strikeouts as you might think given his 6-foot-7 frame, there's still quite a bit of swing-and-miss risk here. If you had traded Jo Adell or Jarred Kelenic (or Alex Kiriloff, or any number of other top prospects in recent years) right when they got called up, you almost certainly came out well ahead. So, you should always consider that as a possibility. 

That being said, there's also value in acquiring any player before they break out, assuming they have star potential. Cruz does, and if he lives up to that potential, he could very well be a 30-plus homer, 20-plus steal guy who doesn't hurt you in batting average. Buying now gives you an opportunity to buy that potential before it's realized. 

Before we get to this week's updated trade values, here are five other players I'd be looking to buy in trades right now before they start producing like the stars I think they can be:

  • Lucas Giolito – Giolito's ERA is up to 5.40 for the season, exactly double what it was when he went on the COVID IL in mid-May. He's especially struggled over the past five starts, allowing 27 runs in 25.2 innings of work, with nine home runs allowed in that stretch. Giolito's velocity is down a bit during this stretch, and I do wonder if the COVID stint isn't what derailed him, given how much worse he's been since. I've moved Giolito down in my rankings given his struggles, but he's also the kind of guy who can move up quickly if he figures things out. I'm confident he will, and would be willing to buy at his presently discounted price.
  • Marcell Ozuna – Ozuna didn't hit well last season, so he's now sporting a pretty paltry .223 batting average over the past two seasons. There's still been some pop – 20 homers in 114 games, including 13 in 66 this season – but overall, he just hasn't been productive enough. But, the thing is, while his quality of contact metrics weren't particularly impressive – he had a .347 expected wOBA, his lowest since 2016 – he's more or less looked like himself so far in 2022, with a .280 expected average and .563 expected slugging percentage. The rest of the Braves lineup has been heating up, and I expect Ozuna will join them soon enough. 
  • Hunter Greene – After he was touched up for three runs Thursday against the Dodgers, Greene's ERA is up to 5.66 for the season, as homers have been a persistent problem for Greene. However, he's still someone I want on my teams if I can get him because homers really are the only issue he's got. That'll continue to be true given his massive flyball tendencies, but I also don't think his 19.8% HR/FB rate is going to continue, and I really do have faith in Greene's stuff. There are going to be times when Greene struggles like he did Thursday, and you might want to avoid him against the tougher lineups out there. But, he's got two dominant swing-and-miss offerings and I still believe there's going to come a point where things click and he puts together a dominant stretch as a result. 
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes – Hopefully Hayes managed to avoid a serious injury after a collision at home plate Thursday because there's so much to like about the way he is swinging the bat this season. His surface-level numbers are pretty middling, but he ranks in the 91st percentile in average exit velocity and 93rd in hard-hit rate, with expected stats based on his quality of contact that suggest better days are coming. If Hayes is healthy, I think there's room for him to blossom into a tremendous player, with 20-20 potential and a plus batting average. 
  • Gavin Lux – Lux is showing big signs of improvement so far in June. He's cut his chase rate to 21.2% while upping his contact rate on pitches in the strike zone to 90.9%. That's helped lead to a 31% line drive rate, a 45.2% hard-hit rate, and a 7.1% barrel rate, all of which represent improvements over his season-long numbers. The power production has been nonexistent for Lux, who has just two homers on the season, but if he can keep hitting the ball hard, that should turn around, as well. I've been skeptical of Lux in the past, but he's shown enough growth against lefties – 10.5% walk rate, 20.8% strikeout rate – that I'm starting to get more interested. His numbers in June are pretty good, but there's room for him to grow even beyond that if he taps into some more power. 

Week 12 Rotisserie Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible
1Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B413B-DH
2Mike Trout, LAA, CF41OF
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF41DH-OF
4Trea Turner, LAD, SS412B-SS
5Juan Soto, WAS, RF41OF
6Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B391B-DH
7Aaron Judge, NYY, RF39DH-OF
8Bryce Harper, PHI, RF36DH-OF
9Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH36DH-SP
10Manny Machado, SD, 3B363B-DH
11Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B341B
12Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF34OF
13Bo Bichette, TOR, SS34SS
14Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP34SP
15Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP34SP
16Justin Verlander, HOU, SP34SP
17Luis Robert, CHW, CF34OF
18Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH34DH-OF
19Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B343B
20Mookie Betts, LAD, RF34OF
21Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP31SP
22Carlos Rodon, SF, SP31SP
23Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS26SS
24George Springer, TOR, CF26DH-OF
25Tim Anderson, CHW, SS26SS
26Byron Buxton, MIN, CF26DH-OF
27Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF26OF
28Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B261B-DH
29Matt Olson, ATL, 1B261B
30Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP26SP
31Starling Marte, NYM, CF26OF
32Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF26DH-OF
33Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B252B
34Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF25OF
35Trevor Story, BOS, SS252B-SS
36Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP25SP
37Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
38Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B241B-DH
39Austin Riley, ATL, 3B243B
40Corey Seager, TEX, SS24SS
41Shane McClanahan, TB, SP20SP
42Aaron Nola, PHI, SP20SP
43Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B202B-SS
44Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF20OF
45Ketel Marte, ARI, CF202B-OF
46Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH20DH-OF
47J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
48Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
49Julio Urias, LAD, SP20SP
50Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP19RP
51Wander Franco, TB, SS19DH-SS
52Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF19DH-OF
53Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B191B-DH
54Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B183B-DH
55Max Fried, ATL, SP18SP
56Shane Bieber, CLE, SP18SP
57Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B172B-SS
58Tommy Edman, STL, 2B172B-OF-SS
59Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B172B-DH-OF
60Christian Yelich, MIL, LF18DH-OF
61Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF18DH-OF
62Dylan Cease, CHW, SP16SP
63Max Scherzer, NYM, SP16SP
64Bobby Witt, KC, SS163B-SS
65Salvador Perez, KC, C16C-DH
66Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP16SP
67Joe Musgrove, SD, SP16SP
68Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
69Carlos Correa, MIN, SS15SS
70Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP15SP
71Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP15RP
72Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP14RP
73Robbie Ray, SEA, SP14SP
74C.J. Cron, COL, 1B131B-DH
75Alek Manoah, TOR, SP13SP
76Frankie Montas, OAK, SP12SP
77Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
78Logan Webb, SF, SP12SP
79Fernando Tatis, SD, SS16OF-SS
80Luis Severino, NYY, RP12RP-SP
81Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B122B
82Randy Arozarena, TB, LF12DH-OF
83Josh Bell, WAS, 1B121B
84Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP12SP
85Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP12SP
86Joey Votto, CIN, 1B121B-DH
87Jordan Romano, TOR, RP12RP
88Tarik Skubal, DET, SP12SP
89Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP12RP
90Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH12DH-OF
91Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP11RP
92Yu Darvish, SD, SP11SP
93Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B113B
94Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP10SP
95Willson Contreras, CHC, C10C-DH
96Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF10OF
97J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C9C
98Will Smith, LAD, C9C-DH
99Framber Valdez, HOU, SP9SP
100Kris Bryant, COL, LF93B-OF
101Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF9DH-OF
102Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF9OF
103Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF9OF
104Taylor Ward, LAA, RF9OF
105Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS9SS
106Alek Thomas, ARI, CF9OF
107Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF9C-DH-OF
108Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B81B-DH-OF
109Willy Adames, MIL, SS8SS
110Taylor Rogers, SD, RP8RP
111Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP8RP
112Sean Manaea, SD, SP8SP
113Kyle Wright, ATL, SP8SP
114Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH8DH
115Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF8OF
116Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF8OF
117Jesse Winker, SEA, LF8DH-OF
118Justin Turner, LAD, 3B83B-DH
119Jon Berti, MIA, 3B82B-3B-OF-SS
120Ian Happ, CHC, LF8DH-OF
121Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF81B-DH-OF
122Javier Baez, DET, SS72B-SS
123Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS7SS
124Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B72B-SS
125Ty France, SEA, 1B71B-2B-DH
126Jonathan India, CIN, 2B72B
127Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
128Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP7SP
129Jose Berrios, TOR, SP7SP
130Zac Gallen, ARI, SP7SP
131Luis Castillo, CIN, SP7SP
132MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP7SP
133Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP7SP
134Charlie Morton, ATL, SP7SP
135Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP7SP
136Spencer Strider, ATL, RP7RP-SP
137Lance Lynn, CHW, SP7SP
138Mike Clevinger, SD, SP7SP
139George Kirby, SEA, SP7SP
140David Bednar, PIT, RP7RP
141Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B73B
142Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF7OF
143Jorge Soler, MIA, RF7DH-OF
144Riley Greene, DET, CF7OF
145Tommy Pham, CIN, LF7DH-OF
146Shane Baz, TB, SP7SP
147Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF71B-DH-OF
148Randal Grichuk, COL, CF6OF
149Michael Harris, ATL, CF6OF
150Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
151Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP6SP
152Michael Kopech, CHW, RP6RP-SP
153Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS6SS
154Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
155Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP6SP
156Jack Flaherty, STL, SP6SP
157Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF6DH-OF
158Austin Hays, BAL, LF6OF
159Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
160Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B62B-DH
161Myles Straw, CLE, CF6OF
162Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF6OF
163Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B61B-2B-SS
164Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS62B-SS
165Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B62B-SS
166Chris Taylor, LAD, CF52B-OF-SS
167Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP5SP
168Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B51B
169Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B53B
170Luis Garcia, HOU, SP5SP
171Adam Wainwright, STL, SP5SP
172Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP5SP
173Christian Walker, ARI, 1B51B-DH
174Robbie Grossman, DET, LF5OF
175Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B51B-2B-3B-DH-OF
176Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C5C-DH
177Eric Lauer, MIL, SP5SP
178Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP5SP
179Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
180Sonny Gray, MIN, SP5SP
181Tylor Megill, NYM, SP5SP
182Joc Pederson, SF, LF5DH-OF
183Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
184Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP5SP
185Luke Voit, SD, 1B51B-DH
186Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF51B-DH-OF
187Connor Joe, COL, LF51B-DH-OF
188Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF5DH-OF
189Jarren Duran, BOS, CF5OF
190Joey Gallo, NYY, RF5OF
191Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B51B
192Walker Buehler, LAD, SP5SP
193Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B53B-DH
194Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B53B
195DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B51B-2B-3B
196Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B52B-SS
197Gavin Lux, LAD, SS52B-OF-SS
198Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B51B
199David Robertson, CHC, RP5RP
200Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF5OF
201Clay Holmes, NYY, RP5RP
202Harrison Bader, STL, CF5OF
203Joe Ryan, MIN, SP5SP
204Alex Cobb, SF, SP5SP
205Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP5SP
206Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF5OF
207Joshua Lowe, TB, RF5DH-OF
208Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF51B-OF
209Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B53B-DH-SS
210Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF5OF
211Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B53B
212Josh Naylor, CLE, RF51B-DH-OF
213Jurickson Profar, SD, LF51B-OF
214Austin Meadows, DET, LF5DH-OF
215Max Kepler, MIN, RF5OF
216Brandon Belt, SF, 1B51B-DH
217Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP5SP
218Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B51B
219Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP5RP
220Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SP
221Cristian Javier, HOU, RP5RP-SP
222Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF5OF
223Dylan Carlson, STL, RF5OF
224Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C5C
225Luis Urias, MIL, 3B42B-3B-SS
226Adley Rutschman, BAL, C4C-DH
227Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS42B-SS
228Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP4RP
229Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP4RP
230Ryan Helsley, STL, RP4RP
231Mark Canha, NYM, LF4OF
232Akil Baddoo, DET, CF4OF
233Gregory Soto, DET, RP4RP
234Camilo Doval, SF, RP4RP
235Adam Duvall, ATL, RF4OF
236Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP4SP
237Martin Perez, TEX, SP4RP-SP
238Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP4RP-SP
239Trent Grisham, SD, CF4OF
240Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B32B-SS
241Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B32B
242Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
243Christopher Morel, CHC, CF32B-OF
244Max Muncy, LAD, 1B31B-2B-3B-DH
245Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
246Anthony Santander, BAL, RF3DH-OF
247Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP3SP
248Jo Adell, LAA, LF3OF
249Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B32B-3B-SS
250Mark Melancon, ARI, RP3RP
251Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B31B-DH
252Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF3OF
253Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C31B-C
254Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B32B-OF
255A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF3OF
256Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF3OF
257Michael Brantley, HOU, LF3DH-OF
258Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B31B
259Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP3RP-SP
260Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP3RP-SP
261Brandon Crawford, SF, SS3SS
262Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF32B-OF
263Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
264Ross Stripling, TOR, SP3SP
265Josiah Gray, WAS, SP3SP
266Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP3RP-SP
267Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP2SP
268Jake Junis, SF, RP2RP-SP
269Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH-OF
270Juan Yepez, STL, 1B21B-DH-OF
271Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B22B-3B
272Owen Miller, CLE, 2B21B-2B-DH
273Josh Staumont, KC, RP2RP
274Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP2SP
275Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP2SP
276Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B22B-3B-DH
277Alex Wood, SF, SP2SP
278Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B21B-2B
279Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B22B
280Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP2SP
281Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF2OF

Week 12 H2H Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligible
1Mike Trout, LAA, CF46OF
2Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B463B-DH
3Juan Soto, WAS, RF46OF
4Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF46DH-OF
5Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B441B-DH
6Trea Turner, LAD, SS442B-SS
7Aaron Judge, NYY, RF44DH-OF
8Bryce Harper, PHI, RF43DH-OF
9Manny Machado, SD, 3B433B-DH
10Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH40DH-SP
12Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP40SP
13Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP40SP
14Justin Verlander, HOU, SP36SP
15Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH36DH-OF
16Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B361B
17Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B363B
11Mookie Betts, LAD, RF36OF
18Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF36OF
19Luis Robert, CHW, CF36OF
20Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP36SP
21Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP36SP
22Carlos Rodon, SF, SP36SP
23Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B361B-DH
24Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP36SP
25Matt Olson, ATL, 1B311B
26Bo Bichette, TOR, SS31SS
27Shane McClanahan, TB, SP30SP
28Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS29SS
29George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
30Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B281B-DH
31Aaron Nola, PHI, SP27SP
32Julio Urias, LAD, SP27SP
33Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27DH-OF
34Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B272B
35Trevor Story, BOS, SS272B-SS
36Austin Riley, ATL, 3B273B
37Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
38Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF27OF
39Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B263B-DH
40Corey Seager, TEX, SS26SS
41Shane Bieber, CLE, SP26SP
42Max Fried, ATL, SP22SP
43Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP
44Tim Anderson, CHW, SS20SS
45Ketel Marte, ARI, CF202B-OF
46Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF20OF
47J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
48Dylan Cease, CHW, SP20SP
49Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP20SP
50Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP20SP
51Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS20SS
52Wander Franco, TB, SS20DH-SS
53Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF20OF
54Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP20RP
55Joe Musgrove, SD, SP20SP
56Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF20DH-OF
57Tommy Edman, STL, 2B202B-OF-SS
58Frankie Montas, OAK, SP20SP
59Alek Manoah, TOR, SP20SP
60Logan Webb, SF, SP20SP
61Luis Severino, NYY, RP20RP-SP
62Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP20SP
63Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP20SP
64Max Scherzer, NYM, SP20SP
65Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B202B-SS
66Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B171B-DH
67Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B172B-SS
68Robbie Ray, SEA, SP17SP
69Yu Darvish, SD, SP17SP
70Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH17DH-OF
71Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP16RP
72Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF15DH-OF
73Jose Berrios, TOR, SP15SP
74Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
75Salvador Perez, KC, C15C-DH
76Carlos Correa, MIN, SS15SS
77Bobby Witt, KC, SS153B-SS
78Willy Adames, MIL, SS15SS
79Willson Contreras, CHC, C15C-DH
80Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF15DH-OF
81Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B142B-DH-OF
82Christian Yelich, MIL, LF14DH-OF
83Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP14RP
84Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B131B
85C.J. Cron, COL, 1B131B-DH
86Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B123B
87Josh Bell, WAS, 1B111B
88Joey Votto, CIN, 1B111B-DH
89Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS11SS
90Framber Valdez, HOU, SP11SP
91Fernando Tatis, SD, SS11OF-SS
92J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C10C
93Sean Manaea, SD, SP10SP
94Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP10SP
95Jordan Romano, TOR, RP10RP
96Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP10RP
97Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP10RP
98Ty France, SEA, 1B101B-2B-DH
99Will Smith, LAD, C10C-DH
100Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF10OF
101Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF10OF
102Taylor Ward, LAA, RF10OF
103Taylor Rogers, SD, RP10RP
104Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP10RP
105Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP10SP
106Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP9SP
107Kyle Wright, ATL, SP8SP
108Zac Gallen, ARI, SP8SP
109Tarik Skubal, DET, SP8SP
110Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP7SP
111Charlie Morton, ATL, SP7SP
112Luis Castillo, CIN, SP7SP
113Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF7OF
114Jesse Winker, SEA, LF7DH-OF
115Shane Baz, TB, SP7SP
116Lance Lynn, CHW, SP7SP
117Randy Arozarena, TB, LF7DH-OF
118MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP7SP
119Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF7DH-OF
120Ian Happ, CHC, LF7DH-OF
121Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
122Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B71B-DH-OF
123Michael Kopech, CHW, RP6RP-SP
124Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP6SP
125Kris Bryant, COL, LF63B-OF
126Mike Clevinger, SD, SP6SP
127Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP6SP
128Eric Lauer, MIL, SP6SP
129Jonathan India, CIN, 2B62B
130Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP
131Alek Thomas, ARI, CF6OF
132Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF6OF
133Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF6C-DH-OF
134Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B62B
135Jorge Soler, MIA, RF6DH-OF
136Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B62B-SS
137Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS6SS
138Adam Wainwright, STL, SP6SP
139George Kirby, SEA, SP6SP
140Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP6SP
141David Bednar, PIT, RP6RP
142Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH6DH
143Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP6RP
144Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF61B-DH-OF
145Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP6SP
146Jack Flaherty, STL, SP6SP
147Justin Turner, LAD, 3B63B-DH
148Luis Garcia, HOU, SP6SP
149Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
150Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP6SP
151Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP6SP
152Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP6SP
153Alex Cobb, SF, SP6SP
154Tylor Megill, NYM, SP6SP
155Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C6C-DH
156Joe Ryan, MIN, SP6SP
157Walker Buehler, LAD, SP6SP
158Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP6SP
159Chris Sale, BOS, SP6SP
160Christian Walker, ARI, 1B61B-DH
161Sonny Gray, MIN, SP6SP
162Tommy Pham, CIN, LF5DH-OF
163Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
164Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B51B-2B-3B-DH-OF
165Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF5OF
166Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B51B-2B-SS
167Michael Harris, ATL, CF5OF
168Jordan Montgomery, NYY, SP5SP
169Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP5RP-SP
170Clay Holmes, NYY, RP5RP
171Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP4RP
172Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B41B
173Javier Baez, DET, SS42B-SS
174Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS42B-SS
175Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS4SS
176Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B42B-SS
177Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B42B-DH
178Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF4OF
179Joc Pederson, SF, LF4DH-OF
180Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF4DH-OF
181Randal Grichuk, COL, CF4OF
182Austin Hays, BAL, LF4OF
183Riley Greene, DET, CF4OF
184Joey Gallo, NYY, RF4OF
185Robbie Grossman, DET, LF4OF
186Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B43B
187Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF4OF
188Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B43B
189Josiah Gray, WAS, SP4SP
190Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B42B-OF
191Martin Perez, TEX, SP4RP-SP
192Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B42B
193Connor Joe, COL, LF41B-DH-OF
194Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF41B-DH-OF
195Cristian Javier, HOU, RP3RP-SP
196Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP3SP
197Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP3RP-SP
198Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B33B
199Adley Rutschman, BAL, C3C-DH
200Austin Meadows, DET, LF3DH-OF
201Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B32B-SS
202Jon Berti, MIA, 3B32B-3B-OF-SS
203Chris Taylor, LAD, CF32B-OF-SS
204Gavin Lux, LAD, SS32B-OF-SS
205Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B33B-DH
206DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B31B-2B-3B
207Luke Voit, SD, 1B31B-DH
208Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
209Ross Stripling, TOR, SP3SP
210Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP3SP
211Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP3SP
212Michael Wacha, BOS, SP3SP
213Jon Gray, TEX, SP3SP
214Miles Mikolas, STL, SP3SP
215Drew Rasmussen, TB, RP3RP-SP
216Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP3SP
217Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH3DH-OF
218Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B33B
219David Robertson, CHC, RP3RP
220Camilo Doval, SF, RP3RP
221Ryan Helsley, STL, RP3RP
222Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B31B
223Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP
224Luis Urias, MIL, 3B32B-3B-SS
225Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B31B-DH-OF
226Daniel Bard, COL, RP3RP
227Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP3RP
228Brandon Belt, SF, 1B31B-DH
229Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C3C
230Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF2OF
231Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B31B
232Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP3RP-SP
233Christopher Morel, CHC, CF22B-OF
234Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF2OF
235Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
236Scott Barlow, KC, RP3RP
237Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF2OF
238Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP2RP-SP
239Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B21B-DH
240Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B23B-DH-SS
241Josh Rojas, ARI, 2B22B-3B-OF-SS
242Bryson Stott, PHI, SS22B-SS
243Josh Naylor, CLE, RF21B-DH-OF
244Max Kepler, MIN, RF2OF
245Jurickson Profar, SD, LF21B-OF
246Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B21B
247Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF21B-OF
248Max Muncy, LAD, 1B21B-2B-3B-DH
249Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS22B-SS
250Brandon Crawford, SF, SS2SS
251Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B22B-3B-SS
252Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF21B-DH-OF
253Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B22B-SS
254Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF2OF
255Michael Brantley, HOU, LF2DH-OF
256Mitch Garver, TEX, C2C-DH
257Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP2SP
258Steven Kwan, CLE, CF2OF
259Trent Grisham, SD, CF2OF
260Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C2C
261Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C2C-DH
262Dylan Carlson, STL, RF2OF
263Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP2SP
264Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF2OF
265Lou Trivino, OAK, RP2RP
266Mark Melancon, ARI, RP2RP