The baseball community is incredibly excited about Oneil Cruz's potential, and that goes for the Fantasy Baseball world as well. You can see that reflected in my latest trade values charts, where Cruz jumps up to a 4 value in H2H points leagues and a 7 in Roto despite not having accomplished all that much in the majors. Which is to say, if you were going to trade him right now, you need to get a decent return for him.
That's not to say trading him might not be a bad idea right now. We've seen big-name prospects struggle quite a bit over the past few seasons after getting called up, and while Cruz's minor-league track record doesn't feature as many strikeouts as you might think given his 6-foot-7 frame, there's still quite a bit of swing-and-miss risk here. If you had traded Jo Adell or Jarred Kelenic (or Alex Kiriloff, or any number of other top prospects in recent years) right when they got called up, you almost certainly came out well ahead. So, you should always consider that as a possibility.
That being said, there's also value in acquiring any player before they break out, assuming they have star potential. Cruz does, and if he lives up to that potential, he could very well be a 30-plus homer, 20-plus steal guy who doesn't hurt you in batting average. Buying now gives you an opportunity to buy that potential before it's realized.
Before we get to this week's updated trade values, here are five other players I'd be looking to buy in trades right now before they start producing like the stars I think they can be:
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Lucas Giolito – Giolito's ERA is up to 5.40 for the season, exactly double what it was when he went on the COVID IL in mid-May. He's especially struggled over the past five starts, allowing 27 runs in 25.2 innings of work, with nine home runs allowed in that stretch. Giolito's velocity is down a bit during this stretch, and I do wonder if the COVID stint isn't what derailed him, given how much worse he's been since. I've moved Giolito down in my rankings given his struggles, but he's also the kind of guy who can move up quickly if he figures things out. I'm confident he will, and would be willing to buy at his presently discounted price.
- Marcell Ozuna – Ozuna didn't hit well last season, so he's now sporting a pretty paltry .223 batting average over the past two seasons. There's still been some pop – 20 homers in 114 games, including 13 in 66 this season – but overall, he just hasn't been productive enough. But, the thing is, while his quality of contact metrics weren't particularly impressive – he had a .347 expected wOBA, his lowest since 2016 – he's more or less looked like himself so far in 2022, with a .280 expected average and .563 expected slugging percentage. The rest of the Braves lineup has been heating up, and I expect Ozuna will join them soon enough.
- Hunter Greene – After he was touched up for three runs Thursday against the Dodgers, Greene's ERA is up to 5.66 for the season, as homers have been a persistent problem for Greene. However, he's still someone I want on my teams if I can get him because homers really are the only issue he's got. That'll continue to be true given his massive flyball tendencies, but I also don't think his 19.8% HR/FB rate is going to continue, and I really do have faith in Greene's stuff. There are going to be times when Greene struggles like he did Thursday, and you might want to avoid him against the tougher lineups out there. But, he's got two dominant swing-and-miss offerings and I still believe there's going to come a point where things click and he puts together a dominant stretch as a result.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes – Hopefully Hayes managed to avoid a serious injury after a collision at home plate Thursday because there's so much to like about the way he is swinging the bat this season. His surface-level numbers are pretty middling, but he ranks in the 91st percentile in average exit velocity and 93rd in hard-hit rate, with expected stats based on his quality of contact that suggest better days are coming. If Hayes is healthy, I think there's room for him to blossom into a tremendous player, with 20-20 potential and a plus batting average.
- Gavin Lux – Lux is showing big signs of improvement so far in June. He's cut his chase rate to 21.2% while upping his contact rate on pitches in the strike zone to 90.9%. That's helped lead to a 31% line drive rate, a 45.2% hard-hit rate, and a 7.1% barrel rate, all of which represent improvements over his season-long numbers. The power production has been nonexistent for Lux, who has just two homers on the season, but if he can keep hitting the ball hard, that should turn around, as well. I've been skeptical of Lux in the past, but he's shown enough growth against lefties – 10.5% walk rate, 20.8% strikeout rate – that I'm starting to get more interested. His numbers in June are pretty good, but there's room for him to grow even beyond that if he taps into some more power.
Week 12 Rotisserie Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|41
|3B-DH
|2
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|41
|OF
|3
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|41
|DH-OF
|4
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|41
|2B-SS
|5
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|41
|OF
|6
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|39
|1B-DH
|7
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|39
|DH-OF
|8
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|36
|DH-OF
|9
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|36
|DH-SP
|10
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|36
|3B-DH
|11
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|34
|1B
|12
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|34
|OF
|13
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|34
|SS
|14
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|34
|SP
|15
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|34
|SP
|16
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|34
|SP
|17
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|34
|OF
|18
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|34
|DH-OF
|19
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|34
|3B
|20
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|34
|OF
|21
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|31
|SP
|22
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|31
|SP
|23
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|26
|SS
|24
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|26
|DH-OF
|25
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|26
|SS
|26
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|26
|DH-OF
|27
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|26
|OF
|28
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|26
|1B-DH
|29
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|26
|1B
|30
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|26
|SP
|31
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|26
|OF
|32
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|26
|DH-OF
|33
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|25
|2B
|34
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF
|25
|OF
|35
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|25
|2B-SS
|36
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|25
|SP
|37
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|20
|SS
|38
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|24
|1B-DH
|39
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|24
|3B
|40
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|24
|SS
|41
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|20
|SP
|42
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|20
|SP
|43
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|20
|2B-SS
|44
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|20
|OF
|45
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|20
|2B-OF
|46
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|47
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|48
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|20
|RP
|49
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|20
|SP
|50
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|19
|RP
|51
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|19
|DH-SS
|52
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|19
|DH-OF
|53
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|19
|1B-DH
|54
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|18
|3B-DH
|55
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|18
|SP
|56
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|18
|SP
|57
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|58
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|17
|2B-OF-SS
|59
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|17
|2B-DH-OF
|60
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|18
|DH-OF
|61
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|18
|DH-OF
|62
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|16
|SP
|63
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|16
|SP
|64
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|16
|3B-SS
|65
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|16
|C-DH
|66
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|16
|SP
|67
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|16
|SP
|68
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|15
|RP
|69
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|15
|SS
|70
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|15
|SP
|71
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|15
|RP
|72
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|14
|RP
|73
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|14
|SP
|74
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|13
|1B-DH
|75
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|13
|SP
|76
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|12
|SP
|77
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|12
|1B
|78
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|12
|SP
|79
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|16
|OF-SS
|80
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|12
|RP-SP
|81
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|12
|2B
|82
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|12
|DH-OF
|83
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|12
|1B
|84
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|12
|SP
|85
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|12
|SP
|86
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|12
|1B-DH
|87
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|12
|RP
|88
|Tarik Skubal, DET, SP
|12
|SP
|89
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|12
|RP
|90
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|12
|DH-OF
|91
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|11
|RP
|92
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|11
|SP
|93
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|11
|3B
|94
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|10
|SP
|95
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|10
|C-DH
|96
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|10
|OF
|97
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|9
|C
|98
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|9
|C-DH
|99
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|9
|SP
|100
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|9
|3B-OF
|101
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|9
|DH-OF
|102
|Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF
|9
|OF
|103
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|9
|OF
|104
|Taylor Ward, LAA, RF
|9
|OF
|105
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|9
|SS
|106
|Alek Thomas, ARI, CF
|9
|OF
|107
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|9
|C-DH-OF
|108
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|8
|1B-DH-OF
|109
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|8
|SS
|110
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|8
|RP
|111
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|8
|RP
|112
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|8
|SP
|113
|Kyle Wright, ATL, SP
|8
|SP
|114
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|8
|DH
|115
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|8
|OF
|116
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|8
|OF
|117
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|8
|DH-OF
|118
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|8
|3B-DH
|119
|Jon Berti, MIA, 3B
|8
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|120
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|8
|DH-OF
|121
|Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF
|8
|1B-DH-OF
|122
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|7
|2B-SS
|123
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|7
|SS
|124
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|7
|2B-SS
|125
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|7
|1B-2B-DH
|126
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|7
|2B
|127
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|128
|Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP
|7
|SP
|129
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|7
|SP
|130
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|7
|SP
|131
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|132
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|133
|Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP
|7
|SP
|134
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|7
|SP
|135
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|7
|SP
|136
|Spencer Strider, ATL, RP
|7
|RP-SP
|137
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|7
|SP
|138
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|139
|George Kirby, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|140
|David Bednar, PIT, RP
|7
|RP
|141
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|7
|3B
|142
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|7
|OF
|143
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|7
|DH-OF
|144
|Riley Greene, DET, CF
|7
|OF
|145
|Tommy Pham, CIN, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|146
|Shane Baz, TB, SP
|7
|SP
|147
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|7
|1B-DH-OF
|148
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|6
|OF
|149
|Michael Harris, ATL, CF
|6
|OF
|150
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|151
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|6
|SP
|152
|Michael Kopech, CHW, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|153
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|6
|SS
|154
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|155
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|156
|Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
|6
|SP
|157
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|6
|DH-OF
|158
|Austin Hays, BAL, LF
|6
|OF
|159
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|160
|Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B
|6
|2B-DH
|161
|Myles Straw, CLE, CF
|6
|OF
|162
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|6
|OF
|163
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|6
|1B-2B-SS
|164
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS
|6
|2B-SS
|165
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|6
|2B-SS
|166
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|5
|2B-OF-SS
|167
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|5
|SP
|168
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|5
|1B
|169
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|5
|3B
|170
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|5
|SP
|171
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|5
|SP
|172
|Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|173
|Christian Walker, ARI, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|174
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|5
|OF
|175
|Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B
|5
|1B-2B-3B-DH-OF
|176
|Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C
|5
|C-DH
|177
|Eric Lauer, MIL, SP
|5
|SP
|178
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|5
|SP
|179
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|5
|SP
|180
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|5
|SP
|181
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|5
|SP
|182
|Joc Pederson, SF, LF
|5
|DH-OF
|183
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|5
|SP
|184
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|5
|SP
|185
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|186
|Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|187
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|188
|Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF
|5
|DH-OF
|189
|Jarren Duran, BOS, CF
|5
|OF
|190
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|5
|OF
|191
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|5
|1B
|192
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|193
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|5
|3B-DH
|194
|Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B
|5
|3B
|195
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|5
|1B-2B-3B
|196
|Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B
|5
|2B-SS
|197
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|5
|2B-OF-SS
|198
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|5
|1B
|199
|David Robertson, CHC, RP
|5
|RP
|200
|Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF
|5
|OF
|201
|Clay Holmes, NYY, RP
|5
|RP
|202
|Harrison Bader, STL, CF
|5
|OF
|203
|Joe Ryan, MIN, SP
|5
|SP
|204
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|5
|SP
|205
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|5
|SP
|206
|Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF
|5
|OF
|207
|Joshua Lowe, TB, RF
|5
|DH-OF
|208
|Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF
|5
|1B-OF
|209
|Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B
|5
|3B-DH-SS
|210
|Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF
|5
|OF
|211
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|5
|3B
|212
|Josh Naylor, CLE, RF
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|213
|Jurickson Profar, SD, LF
|5
|1B-OF
|214
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|5
|DH-OF
|215
|Max Kepler, MIN, RF
|5
|OF
|216
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|5
|1B-DH
|217
|Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP
|5
|SP
|218
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|5
|1B
|219
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|5
|RP
|220
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|221
|Cristian Javier, HOU, RP
|5
|RP-SP
|222
|Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF
|5
|OF
|223
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|5
|OF
|224
|Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C
|5
|C
|225
|Luis Urias, MIL, 3B
|4
|2B-3B-SS
|226
|Adley Rutschman, BAL, C
|4
|C-DH
|227
|Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|228
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|4
|RP
|229
|Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP
|4
|RP
|230
|Ryan Helsley, STL, RP
|4
|RP
|231
|Mark Canha, NYM, LF
|4
|OF
|232
|Akil Baddoo, DET, CF
|4
|OF
|233
|Gregory Soto, DET, RP
|4
|RP
|234
|Camilo Doval, SF, RP
|4
|RP
|235
|Adam Duvall, ATL, RF
|4
|OF
|236
|Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP
|4
|SP
|237
|Martin Perez, TEX, SP
|4
|RP-SP
|238
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|4
|RP-SP
|239
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|4
|OF
|240
|Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B
|3
|2B-SS
|241
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|3
|2B
|242
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|3
|SP
|243
|Christopher Morel, CHC, CF
|3
|2B-OF
|244
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|3
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|245
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|3
|SP
|246
|Anthony Santander, BAL, RF
|3
|DH-OF
|247
|Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|248
|Jo Adell, LAA, LF
|3
|OF
|249
|Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-SS
|250
|Mark Melancon, ARI, RP
|3
|RP
|251
|Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|252
|Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF
|3
|OF
|253
|Tyler Stephenson, CIN, C
|3
|1B-C
|254
|Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B
|3
|2B-OF
|255
|A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF
|3
|OF
|256
|Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF
|3
|OF
|257
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|258
|Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
|3
|1B
|259
|Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|260
|Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|261
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|3
|SS
|262
|Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF
|3
|2B-OF
|263
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|3
|SP
|264
|Ross Stripling, TOR, SP
|3
|SP
|265
|Josiah Gray, WAS, SP
|3
|SP
|266
|Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|267
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|2
|SP
|268
|Jake Junis, SF, RP
|2
|RP-SP
|269
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|270
|Juan Yepez, STL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|271
|Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B
|2
|2B-3B
|272
|Owen Miller, CLE, 2B
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|273
|Josh Staumont, KC, RP
|2
|RP
|274
|Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP
|2
|SP
|275
|Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP
|2
|SP
|276
|Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B
|2
|2B-3B-DH
|277
|Alex Wood, SF, SP
|2
|SP
|278
|Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B
|2
|1B-2B
|279
|Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B
|2
|2B
|280
|Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP
|2
|SP
|281
|Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF
|2
|OF
Week 12 H2H Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|46
|OF
|2
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|46
|3B-DH
|3
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|46
|OF
|4
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|46
|DH-OF
|5
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|44
|1B-DH
|6
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|44
|2B-SS
|7
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|44
|DH-OF
|8
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|43
|DH-OF
|9
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|43
|3B-DH
|10
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|40
|DH-SP
|12
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|40
|SP
|13
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|40
|SP
|14
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|36
|SP
|15
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|36
|DH-OF
|16
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|36
|1B
|17
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|36
|3B
|11
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|36
|OF
|18
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|36
|OF
|19
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|36
|OF
|20
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|36
|SP
|21
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|36
|SP
|22
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|36
|SP
|23
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|36
|1B-DH
|24
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|36
|SP
|25
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|31
|1B
|26
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|31
|SS
|27
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|30
|SP
|28
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|29
|SS
|29
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|28
|DH-OF
|30
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|28
|1B-DH
|31
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|27
|SP
|32
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|27
|SP
|33
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|27
|DH-OF
|34
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|27
|2B
|35
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|27
|2B-SS
|36
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|27
|3B
|37
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|27
|OF
|38
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|27
|OF
|39
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|26
|3B-DH
|40
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|26
|SS
|41
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|26
|SP
|42
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|22
|SP
|43
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|20
|RP
|44
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|20
|SS
|45
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|20
|2B-OF
|46
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|20
|OF
|47
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|48
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|20
|SP
|49
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|20
|SP
|50
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|20
|SP
|51
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|20
|SS
|52
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|20
|DH-SS
|53
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF
|20
|OF
|54
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|20
|RP
|55
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|20
|SP
|56
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|20
|DH-OF
|57
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|20
|2B-OF-SS
|58
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|20
|SP
|59
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|20
|SP
|60
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|20
|SP
|61
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|20
|RP-SP
|62
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|20
|SP
|63
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|20
|SP
|64
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|20
|SP
|65
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|20
|2B-SS
|66
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|17
|1B-DH
|67
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|68
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|17
|SP
|69
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|17
|SP
|70
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|17
|DH-OF
|71
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|16
|RP
|72
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|15
|DH-OF
|73
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|15
|SP
|74
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|15
|RP
|75
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|15
|C-DH
|76
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|15
|SS
|77
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|15
|3B-SS
|78
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|15
|SS
|79
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|15
|C-DH
|80
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|15
|DH-OF
|81
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|14
|2B-DH-OF
|82
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|14
|DH-OF
|83
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|14
|RP
|84
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|13
|1B
|85
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|13
|1B-DH
|86
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|12
|3B
|87
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|11
|1B
|88
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|11
|1B-DH
|89
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|11
|SS
|90
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|11
|SP
|91
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|11
|OF-SS
|92
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|10
|C
|93
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|10
|SP
|94
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|10
|SP
|95
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|10
|RP
|96
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|10
|RP
|97
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|10
|RP
|98
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|10
|1B-2B-DH
|99
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|10
|C-DH
|100
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|10
|OF
|101
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|10
|OF
|102
|Taylor Ward, LAA, RF
|10
|OF
|103
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|10
|RP
|104
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|10
|RP
|105
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|10
|SP
|106
|Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP
|9
|SP
|107
|Kyle Wright, ATL, SP
|8
|SP
|108
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|8
|SP
|109
|Tarik Skubal, DET, SP
|8
|SP
|110
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|7
|SP
|111
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|7
|SP
|112
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|113
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|7
|OF
|114
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|115
|Shane Baz, TB, SP
|7
|SP
|116
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|7
|SP
|117
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|118
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|119
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|120
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|121
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|7
|SP
|122
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|7
|1B-DH-OF
|123
|Michael Kopech, CHW, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|124
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|125
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|6
|3B-OF
|126
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|127
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|128
|Eric Lauer, MIL, SP
|6
|SP
|129
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|6
|2B
|130
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|131
|Alek Thomas, ARI, CF
|6
|OF
|132
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|6
|OF
|133
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|6
|C-DH-OF
|134
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|6
|2B
|135
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|6
|DH-OF
|136
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|6
|2B-SS
|137
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|6
|SS
|138
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|6
|SP
|139
|George Kirby, SEA, SP
|6
|SP
|140
|Tony Gonsolin, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|141
|David Bednar, PIT, RP
|6
|RP
|142
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|6
|DH
|143
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|6
|RP
|144
|Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|145
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|146
|Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
|6
|SP
|147
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|6
|3B-DH
|148
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|6
|SP
|149
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|150
|Tyler Anderson, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|151
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|6
|SP
|152
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|6
|SP
|153
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|6
|SP
|154
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|155
|Alejandro Kirk, TOR, C
|6
|C-DH
|156
|Joe Ryan, MIN, SP
|6
|SP
|157
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|158
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|159
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|160
|Christian Walker, ARI, 1B
|6
|1B-DH
|161
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|6
|SP
|162
|Tommy Pham, CIN, LF
|5
|DH-OF
|163
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|5
|SP
|164
|Luis Arraez, MIN, 3B
|5
|1B-2B-3B-DH-OF
|165
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|5
|OF
|166
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|5
|1B-2B-SS
|167
|Michael Harris, ATL, CF
|5
|OF
|168
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY, SP
|5
|SP
|169
|Aaron Ashby, MIL, RP
|5
|RP-SP
|170
|Clay Holmes, NYY, RP
|5
|RP
|171
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|4
|RP
|172
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|4
|1B
|173
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|174
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|175
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|4
|SS
|176
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|4
|2B-SS
|177
|Nolan Gorman, STL, 2B
|4
|2B-DH
|178
|Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF
|4
|OF
|179
|Joc Pederson, SF, LF
|4
|DH-OF
|180
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|4
|DH-OF
|181
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|4
|OF
|182
|Austin Hays, BAL, LF
|4
|OF
|183
|Riley Greene, DET, CF
|4
|OF
|184
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|4
|OF
|185
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|4
|OF
|186
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|4
|3B
|187
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|4
|OF
|188
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|4
|3B
|189
|Josiah Gray, WAS, SP
|4
|SP
|190
|Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B
|4
|2B-OF
|191
|Martin Perez, TEX, SP
|4
|RP-SP
|192
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|4
|2B
|193
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|194
|Garrett Cooper, MIA, RF
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|195
|Cristian Javier, HOU, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|196
|Edward Cabrera, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|197
|Jeffrey Springs, TB, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|198
|Alec Bohm, PHI, 3B
|3
|3B
|199
|Adley Rutschman, BAL, C
|3
|C-DH
|200
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|201
|Luis Garcia, WAS, 2B
|3
|2B-SS
|202
|Jon Berti, MIA, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|203
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|204
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|205
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|3
|3B-DH
|206
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|3
|1B-2B-3B
|207
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|208
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|3
|SP
|209
|Ross Stripling, TOR, SP
|3
|SP
|210
|Nick Pivetta, BOS, SP
|3
|SP
|211
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|3
|SP
|212
|Michael Wacha, BOS, SP
|3
|SP
|213
|Jon Gray, TEX, SP
|3
|SP
|214
|Miles Mikolas, STL, SP
|3
|SP
|215
|Drew Rasmussen, TB, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|216
|Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP
|3
|SP
|217
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|3
|DH-OF
|218
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|3
|3B
|219
|David Robertson, CHC, RP
|3
|RP
|220
|Camilo Doval, SF, RP
|3
|RP
|221
|Ryan Helsley, STL, RP
|3
|RP
|222
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|3
|1B
|223
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|3
|SP
|224
|Luis Urias, MIL, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-SS
|225
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|226
|Daniel Bard, COL, RP
|3
|RP
|227
|Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, RP
|3
|RP
|228
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|3
|1B-DH
|229
|Travis d'Arnaud, ATL, C
|3
|C
|230
|Oscar Gonzalez, CLE, RF
|2
|OF
|231
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|3
|1B
|232
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|3
|RP-SP
|233
|Christopher Morel, CHC, CF
|2
|2B-OF
|234
|Mike Yastrzemski, SF, RF
|2
|OF
|235
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|3
|SP
|236
|Scott Barlow, KC, RP
|3
|RP
|237
|Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF
|2
|OF
|238
|Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP
|2
|RP-SP
|239
|Rowdy Tellez, MIL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|240
|Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B
|2
|3B-DH-SS
|241
|Josh Rojas, ARI, 2B
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|242
|Bryson Stott, PHI, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|243
|Josh Naylor, CLE, RF
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|244
|Max Kepler, MIN, RF
|2
|OF
|245
|Jurickson Profar, SD, LF
|2
|1B-OF
|246
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|2
|1B
|247
|Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF
|2
|1B-OF
|248
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|2
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|249
|Andres Gimenez, CLE, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|250
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|2
|SS
|251
|Santiago Espinal, TOR, 3B
|2
|2B-3B-SS
|252
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|253
|Nico Hoerner, CHC, 2B
|2
|2B-SS
|254
|Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF
|2
|OF
|255
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|2
|DH-OF
|256
|Mitch Garver, TEX, C
|2
|C-DH
|257
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|2
|SP
|258
|Steven Kwan, CLE, CF
|2
|OF
|259
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|2
|OF
|260
|Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C
|2
|C
|261
|Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C
|2
|C-DH
|262
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|2
|OF
|263
|Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP
|2
|SP
|264
|Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF
|2
|OF
|265
|Lou Trivino, OAK, RP
|2
|RP
|266
|Mark Melancon, ARI, RP
|2
|RP