Alvarez (0-1) allowed an unearned run on three walks to take the extra-inning loss versus the Mariners on Thursday.

Alvarez was brought on to start the 10th inning, but he lacked control and walked three straight batters to lose the game. The 31-year-old southpaw is a versatile option in the Giants' bullpen, but it's more likely he logs middle-relief assignments, as he's only recorded three saves in his career. Last year with the Phillies, he had a 1.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and one hold across 6.1 innings.