Flores is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Flores had a three-home run game back on May 16, but he hasn't gone deep since then while producing a .552 OPS. He'll get a breather for Thursday's day game in order to regroup. The Giants will go with Heliot Ramos at designated hitter and Jerar Encarnacion in left field Thursday.