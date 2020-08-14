site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Greg Bird: Elects free agency
Bird elected free agency Friday.
Bird will look for a new team rather than head to the Rangers' alternate training site. He'll likely have a tough time finding a big-league roster spot given that he owns a .194/.287/.388 slash line since the start of the 2017 season.
