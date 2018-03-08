Greg Holland: Still searching for 2018 contract

Holland is still unsigned, but his agent, Scott Boras, says he is closer to finding his clients (which also include free agents Jake Arrieta, Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzales) new contracts. "We're closer to deals than we were two weeks ago. Some of those things are only a phone call away," he told Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Holland may not need as much time as a starting pitcher to get ready for the regular season, but it's getting late enough in spring training that his availability for Opening Day has to be in question even if he signs a deal soon.