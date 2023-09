Laureano went 1-for-4 with a stolen base,a run scored and three strikeouts in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

The steal was Laureano's first since Aug. 10. The outfielder is hitting .250 with six extra-base hits and five RBI over 19 contests in September while serving as a fourth outfielder. He's at a .226/.302/.376 slash line with 10 steals, nine home runs, 35 RBI and 43 runs scored through 102 contests this season.