Atlanta placed Laureano on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

Laureano has not played in a game since June 26, and Atlanta has now officially given in and ruled him out for the remainder of the first half of the season. His move to the IL is retroactive to Tuesday, so the 29-year-old outfielder will be eligible to return to the active roster immediately after the All-Star break. Brian Anderson (illness) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move in order to fill the opening in Atlanta's outfield unit.